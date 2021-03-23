Spring fever exhibits many symptoms. In Ludington, it draws anglers to the Ludington North Breakwater wall, the harbor and the near-shore waters of Lake Michigan to fish for brown trout, steelhead, coho salmon and lake trout in the open lake. Tuesday morning found the breakwater lined with anglers and boat anglers trying their luck in the harbor and the lake. Fishing was slow, they report, but some were catching fish with a coho and a brown taken on the wall. Ed Stowe nets a fish from his boat — one of two he had caught be late morning. Meanwhile, Larry Gaylord trolled accompanied by a guest through the harbor entrance but reported no luck.
Steve Begnoche photos