Asparagus is one of the first crops to appear in spring in Michigan. Its little green shoots begin to appear anywhere from late April to mid May with the growing season typically lasting in June.
Ben Werling, a commercial vegetable production educator with the Michigan State University Extension Office, was in the field checking on the asparagus crops in Mason and Oceana counties Thursday.
“I am heading out with one of our researchers to dig around to see what is happening with the crop,” he said. “Harvest has not started yet. Growers in Van Buren County thought it might start as early as April 25th down there. They are usually about 10 days ahead of us (Mason and Oceana counties).”
Werling said the typical date given for the start of harvest is May 10.
“Growers are thinking it might be a bit earlier than that with the warmer weather we had last week,” he said. “A lot can change because, what can happen is those spears will start to grow underground but then just kinda hangout if the weather and soil gets cold.”
If there is a fast warm up again, then the start of the season could happen pretty quickly, according to Werling.
“If the cooler temperatures remain, like it is forecast to have next week,” Werling said, “then it could be a slightly earlier than normal start to the growing season.”
Last year we had a very similar April with wet conditions and cooler temperatures that hovered around the mid-30s to 40s.
“We ended up with record yields in 2022.”
Werling said that probably was due to the very good growing season the previous year.
“The beginning of the growing season is so weather dependent that at this point there is no reason not to expect a good harvest,” he said.
Some growers have been OK with the crop coming in a bit later because there is less chance of a freeze affecting it.
Werling said because asparagus has buds underground, the cold and wet conditions, like what is happening now in Mason and Oceana counties, do not really affect the plant.
“The buds underground, like tree buds, wake up in response to warming temperatures, they swell and eventually send up shoots,” Werling previously told the Daily News.
He said roughly 60-75% of the asparagus harvest is used in this area for fresh sales. The asparagus can show up at places like Meijer, Kroger, farm markets or other local retailers.
“In a typical year maybe 40% is used in processing,” he said. “It is used mostly for the frozen food market but it can also be canned.”
Because of that dual market for asparagus in the state, it makes us unique.
“We are the only place in the country that still has the processing market which is great because if one sector (say the frozen) is not doing well then hopefully the other (fresh market) helps to balance it out.”
Asparagus production from Mason and Oceana counties is a significant portion of the state’s production and Michigan is a leader in asparagus production in the country.