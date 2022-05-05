The start of spring has come and gone on the calendar but mother nature has not awaken from her winter slumber as April temperatures hovered in the mid-to-upper 30s to low 40s most of the month.
Those cold and wet temperatures delayed the asparagus season in both Mason and Oceana counties and all along the region, where much of the west central region’s and state’s asparagus production comes from.
Michigan State University Extension Commercial Vegetable Production Educator Ben Werling said that is not a bad thing, it is actually a good thing.
Werling, who works out of the Oceana County office, was comparing this year’s temperatures to last year’s, what he called the opposite of a good thing.
“Last year, we had a warm April, the asparagus emerged in early May. It is not uncommon to get a first picking before a freeze, but we had three freezes,” he said. “The growers lost a significant percentage of their yield.”
Werling said, this year, the asparagus will be slower to break dormancy and then grow.
“By the time harvest kicks in, sometime next week or early the following week. We will get past that danger (of a freeze),” he said.
In talking with local asparagus producers he said many of them are excited about the crop coming in a bit later this year because there is less chance for a freeze.
Because asparagus has buds underground, the cold and wet conditions do not really affect the plant, according to Werling.
“The buds underground, like tree buds, they wake up in response to warming temperatures, they swell and eventually send up shoots,” he said. “The fact that we have had cold soil temperatures just means that that process was delayed.”
Wirley said, like with fruit trees, it is far worse to have things happen early when there is still a chance for a freeze.
The weather forecast for the next week is calling for warmer temperatures and Werling believes if those weather predictions hold true we should start to move things along for the asparagus production.
“Once the soil warms up, things will get going,” he said.
The growing season for asparagus in the west central region will typically run from the first day of picking through June 20.
“It all depends on the weather. If we have a mild June it might go longer. If it is really hot and starts to affect the quality of the product it could go shorter.”
Werling said in the west central region, the asparagus supplies both the fresh market and processing market.
Most of the asparagus being picked in our region will go to the fresh market, which basically means the asparagus is picked, then cooled and sent out to retailers.
On the processing side, which is a lower percentage than fresh market, most of that asparagus is frozen and typically used in the frozen food market.
Asparagus production from Mason and Oceana counties is a significant portion of the state’s production and Michigan is a leader in asparagus production in the country.