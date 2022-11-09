Lewis Squires held onto his seat after defeating Rita Copenhaver in the 4th District Mason County Board of Commissioners race. Squires has been on the Board of Commissioners for 16 years and still has big plans for the people of Mason County.
“There are still many issues that need to be resolved,” he said. “We have major zoning issues, in my opinion. There are also safety and drug issues that need to be dealt with as well.”
Copenhaver worked as the executive assistant for the county administrator at the Mason County Courthouse for 17 years. She also worked part time for the emergency management office during those years. This was her first time running for county commission.
Copenhaver could not be reached for comments on the commission seat race.
Squires defeated Copenhaver, 1,335 votes to 788. He stated that Copenhaver was a very good candidate and that her passion for Mason County definitely showed throughout the race.
“She put her heart and soul into the election,” Squires said. “Rita was a good candidate, and she loves Mason County. She ran a good campaign.”
Moving forward, Squires stated that no matter what political persuasion people are, it is important to come together for the betterment of the county.
“All the municipalities need to work together in a collaborative effort,” he said. “Whether you’re a Republican or Democrat, we all need to work together for the citizens of Mason County.”