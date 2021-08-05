Work began Thursday morning to install a piece of car ferry history at the Loomis Street boat launch.
Arches resembling the ribs of a car ferry’s hull rise above a propeller from the SS City of Midland 41, which sailed Lake Michigan from 1941 to 1988. One of the propeller’s blades is chipped from a collision with heavy ice.
The sculpture is named “Driving Force” — a reference not only to the propeller, but also to the employees and crew members who have made car ferry voyages possible, said Don Clingan, a former co-owner of Lake Michigan Carferry who was involved with the sculpture’s creation.
“The real heart and soul of the car ferries have always been the employees,” Clingan said. “We’re hoping that people that have been … employed with the car ferry will find this a special tribute to them.”
In keeping with that theme, the arches were welded by SS Badger crew members Tim Wagner and Will Oskaboose, said Charles Cart, director of operations at Lake Michigan Carferry. About 10 other employees were also involved “in one way or another,” Clingan said.
“A few finishing touches” remain to be done after Thursday’s work, Clingan said. After that, there will be landscaping work in the fall to irrigate the park and make it level, said Joe Stickney, Department of Public Works superintendent.
City Manager Mitch Foster said the sculpture will be a “really unique and interesting” addition to the waterfront.
“I think it’ll be a really cool showpiece for our community and for the employees of the Badger to look back on and say, ‘We helped add to the arts and culture of the community,’” he said.
The SS City of Midland 41 was built in 1940, which was a turning point for car ferries as the Great Depression waned and railroad traffic picked back up, according to Eric Harmsen, site manager for the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum.
With its “very modern, sleek, streamlined design,” the SS City of Midland 41 was one of the first car ferries to provide a “luxurious passenger experience,” Harmsen said.
When the SS Spartan and SS Badger launched in the 1950s, the ships became known as “the big three,” he said.
“(The SS City of Midland 41 is) remembered as one of the most beloved car ferries of the Ludington car ferry industry,” Harmsen said. “It’s one that a lot of people still have living memory of.”
The ship was decommissioned in 1988, and in the late ‘90s, most of it was scrapped. However, its hull was adapted into a barge, the Pere Marquette 41, which can “pretty regularly” be seen in Ludington alongside its tug, the Undaunted, Harmsen said.
The ship’s propeller was probably damaged in the late 1980s, Cart said. It was taken off the ship while it was in operation and stored in a shipyard at Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.
Lake Michigan Carferry brought “all the extra stuff home” about six years ago, and since then the propeller sat in a yard near the car ferry dock, Cart said.
Work on the sculpture began in 2017, Clingan said, and about a year was spent fabricating the pieces. It was originally proposed to be installed in front of the Maritime Museum, but was found to be too large.
“It’s been a long wait,” Clingan said. “We’re all very pleased with how … it represents what we’re trying to accomplish with it.”
The SS City of Midland 41 sculpture is the third to be added to Maritime Heritage Park, south of the Loomis Street boat launch.
The other sculptures are “The Abbey,” which depicts the last schooner built in Ludington, and “Sport Fishing,” which recognizes the city’s fishing history.