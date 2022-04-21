The SS Badger was recently accepted into a federal funding program, opening the carferry up for grant opportunities and designating its route to Manitowoc as a shortcut on a marine highway.
The carferry was enrolled in the America’s Marine Highway Program, which promotes traffic on waterways to support maritime jobs and relieve congestion on land.
Being enrolled in the program, funded last month for $25 million, makes the Badger eligible for grants that could pay for a variety of projects.
Past grants have been spent on a freight service carrying fresh produce across the Long Island Sound; a specialized dock for loading and unloading space launch equipment; and improved freight shipping, among other things.
Lake Michigan Carferry, which owns the Badger, isn’t yet working toward “anything specific,” according to General Manager Sara Spore. But there has been talk of applying for funds to “repower” the carferry, converting the country’s last large coal-fired steamship to a cleaner energy source, she said.
“We’re doing studies of the feasibility” of such a conversion, Spore said, “but, you know, there’s a lot of work that has to go into a project like that. … We have to do the engineering studies and really look at it.”
Other possibilities for a power source include diesel fuel, battery power and liquefied natural gas, she said. Liquefied natural gas is natural gas cooled until it becomes liquid, decreasing its volume and making it easier to transport.
The Badger in recent years was outfitted with a more efficient system that burns less coal and stores coal ash on board for later disposal on land. Previously, ash had been dumped into Lake Michigan.
The carferry’s enrollment in the program also tacks its route onto Marine Highway M-90, which spans the Great Lakes and the Erie Canal. Projects are only funded along designated marine highways.
That doesn’t change anything about the water route being classified as a continuation of U.S. 10. Until a recent paint job, that fact had been emblazoned on the back of the ship, and Spore said it will return soon.
“People are pretty worried about that. It’ll be going back up,” she said. “There’s still some painting and work that has to be done. We are still the extension of the highway.”
The America’s Marine Highway Program has awarded more than $51.7 million in grants since it was created in 2014.