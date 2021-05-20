The SS Badger set on its maiden voyage for the season on Thursday morning.
Thursday morning welcomed the Badger with cool winds and cloudy skies. Passengers began lining up outside around 7:30 a.m. to get on the ship.
The Badger was originally launched in 1953 and is the last operating coal ship in the United States. Today, she is a national historic landmark.
“We’re really excited to get the 2021 sailing season underway. There’s been a lot of pent up demand from passengers and locals ready to get on board,” Shelby Soberalski, the director of marketing and sales for Lake Michigan Carferry said, “It’s been really awesome coming into work every day and just seeing the excitement of people wanting to sail.”
Soberalski began working with the Lake Michigan Carferry a year and a half ago. She said she is glad to work in her hometown and is excited to get the season started.
“I absolutely love coming to work every day, and I’m very fortunate to work with an amazing crew of people,” Soberalski said.
Many passengers for Thursday’s voyage were returners. Roanoke, Virginia, resident Frank Grant was one of the Badger’s first passengers in 1953. At the time, he was a student at Marquette University.
“The Badger has always been an enjoyable ride, except for in winter,” Grant said.
Patty Johnson has been riding the Badger since 1984. She rides the ship four to five times throughout the season.
“The crew is really friendly and very accommodating to the passengers,” she said.
Another returning passenger is Audrey Boals. She was 10 years old in 1953 when her father, Bernard Robertson, was the Badger’s captain. She comes back to the Badger to bring back memories and to see changes made to the ship. She said her favorite spot on the Badger was the bridge. She is no longer able to go up there, but when she did, she loved the wide-open view.
“(And) I liked going down for midnight snacks with the crew in the galley, that was always fun,” Boals said.
Boals congratulates the new owners and hopes they continue to sail for many more years. Interlake Steamship purchased Lake Michigan Carferry and Pere Marquette Shipping in late December 2020.
For other passengers, this was their first time sailing on the Badger. Roanoke, Virginia, resident Candice Grant said she hopes the trip is not too cold so she can walk on the ship’s deck.
“I hear there’s a gift shop so I’ll be getting my granddaughter something,” Grant said.
Joyce Pintarelli was excited for her first ride on the Badger. She was bundled in warm clothing for the ride to Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
“I have been told that might be chilly,” Pintarelli said.
Traditionally, Lakeview Elementary School students wave to the Badger as she sails on her seasonal maiden voyages. The elementary students have walked from the elementary school to the channel between Lake Michigan and Pere Marquette Lake to send off the Badger for 12 years. The tradition will change with the construction of the new elementary school.
A banner was made to hang off the side of the ship for the elementary students to see, as this may be the last time they can wave to the Badger. Mary Lou Ohnsman held the banner along with others.
“We’re going to hold onto (the banner) and they’ll see ‘Lakeview Elementary School’ on the side of the ship,” Ohnsman said.
“It always feels like this is the day that Ludington comes alive for the summer. Every single year, it’s exciting all over again to hear the horn and see the wonder on the students’ faces,” said Lakeview Elementary School Principal Jenn Mackey. “It was especially heartwarming today to see our ‘Lakeview Little O’s’ banner hanging as we waved and cheered.
“It was a bittersweet morning knowing that we won’t be taking this walk again, but I’m so grateful that our staff and students have had the privilege of being a part of this for so many years.”
The Badger departed from Ludington Dock at 9 a.m. and will arrive in Manitowoc around noon Central time. A celebration was planned to welcome the Badger. According to WBAY-TV in Green Bay, Wisconsin, a fireworks show was scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central on Manitowoc’s lakefront.
The Badger will continue to sail until the season ends in October. It has once-per-day sailings until June 10, and it will have two sailings per day afterward until Sept. 6. Afterward, it will have one sailing per day with the final sailing of the season scheduled for Oct. 10.