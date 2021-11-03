The 410-foot SS Badger departed Pere Marquette Lake under the power of tugboats heading for dry dock in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.
Mark W. Barker, company president, said the Badger left Ludington Wednesday and will be in Sturgeon Bay this morning.
“It takes about 12 hours depending on weather,” he said. “It is a littler slower with the fact that we are being towed. She should be entering through the Sturgeon Bay ship channel.”
Barker said he feels the weather will be calm enough to go to the Sturgeon Bay ship channel from Lake Michigan.
“She will get tied up in the shipyard and secured, and then she will go into the ship yard on or around Nov. 15,” he said.
Barker said the Coast Guard regulations call for inspections every five years. But because the ship operates in freshwater and there is seasonality to the operation, the Coast Guard may grant a waiver or extension for a year. The Badger was granted the extension, and this will be the sixth year since it has been in dry dock.
“It is technically called a five-year dry dock by regulatory,’ he said. “In the Great Lakes, almost all of the ships are eligible to apply for an extension.”
This year the ship will undergo her regular inspection and get a new paint job, Lake Michigan Carferry General Manager Sara Spore told the Daily News last month. She said during the painting process at the dry dock the Badger will retain its traditional black and white with red and white stripes.
Spore did say the inspection itself is expected to last 10 days, and preparations include removing the ship’s propellers among other items. The repainting of the ship is expected to take a good amount of time, too.
Barker said year one went well with Lake Michigan Carferry as a part of the Interlake Steamship family.
“It definitely had its challenges,” he said. “We just bought Lake Michigan Carferry in December of 2020. By the time we took ownership of it, we should have already been off to the races preparing for the next season.”
Barker said anytime you buy a company there is transition, and the company was still dealing with COVID-19. Dealing with those two things, though, the ownership was happy with how things turned out.
Now, the company is setting its sights on next sailing season.
“Next year’s sailing season begins on May 12 and ends on Oct. 16,” he said. “We are planning on doing two trips a day beginning on June 10 through Sept. 5. We will have the typical cruises during the season.”
Barker said the outpouring of support from day one has been just amazing.
“We knew we were walking into something special,” he said. “I do not think we fully appreciated how special it has been. It has just been amazing the support from the city officials on both sides and the communities.”