The first sunset cruise of the 410-foot SS Badger is scheduled for 9-11 p.m., Saturday, and it allows passengers a chance to view the sunset from a different perspective.
“The cruises are a fun opportunity to get on board and experience something a little different,” said Director of Marketing & Sales. “It is not everyday that you get to see the shoreline. It is a different view and offers a great atmosphere.”
The shoreline cruises, four total this sailing season, have been themed, according to Soberalski.
“The themes are off another level of fun,” she said. “No one has to dress up in the theme, they are there to offer a little fun.”
Saturday’s theme is the Detroit Lions vs. the Green Bay Packers, which offers a little bit of a local rivalry, according to Soberalski.
“The shoreline cruises are just a fun atmosphere and a lot of people do not have the time commitment to go across the lake so this is a great opportunity to experience the boat, get on board and see what it is like,” Soberalski said. “There are people who have never been on board before. Book a shoreline cruise and have so much fun that they want to go across the lake.”
The ticket cost for Saturday’s shoreline cruise is $45 and that includes food and live entertainment with Joey Mankus.
“The shoreline cruises are a really nice opportunity to view a sunset in the night sky,” she said. “It is a beautiful way to enjoy the night sky.”
Soberalski said the shoreline cruises are offered about once a month with the next one scheduled for the Fourth of July. Each of the cruises boards the ship at 8:30 p.m.
After Saturday, the theme for July 4 is a patriotic one, and Mankus will provide the entertainment. On July 23, the 9-11 p.m. cruise has a theme of “Through the Decades” with entertainment by Mike Lenich. The final cruise is Aug. 13, with Mankus returning as the entertainment and the theme of “Bon Voyage to Summer.”
Soberalski said with the cruises they tend to see more locals on them, but she reminds everyone that anyone can enjoy the shoreline cruise.
“We want people to know that the shoreline cruises are a good opportunity to host a work retreat or a group bonding event or a family reunion,” she said.
Tickets are available for Saturday’s shoreline cruise by calling the ticket office at 1 (800) 841-4243 or ordering them online at https://www.ssbadger.com/shop/book-online.html