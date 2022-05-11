The ownership of Lake Michigan Carferry and the SS Badger are happy to see the 2022 season start off today, and there could be some changes on the not-too-distant horizon, too.
“It’s always a fun day. I think it’s exciting and a lot of anxiety to get it going and get it out there,” Mark Barker, president of Interlake Holding Company and parent company of LMC, told the Daily News after remarks at a kickoff event Wednesday evening at the Lake House in downtown Ludington.
“Sara (Spore, general manager of LMC) and her team have been working non-stop. It’s always a sigh of relief to get underway and start the season.”
Barker outlined some of the changes the boat went through over the course of the winter and what could be ahead for the national historic landmark in brief remarks to the people on hand for the event. He mentioned in brief remarks the company is starting to investigate looking into the possibility of moving away from the Badger being powered by coal.
“We’re looking at all options,” Barker told the Daily News. “At the end of the day, we need a boat that is sustainable, and that means economically, environmentally, from everything. We want the boat to continue to run for the communities that we serve. We need to look at all options.
“Coal is not the most favored fuel in the world.”
The previous ownership group studied and even received a grant from the State of Wisconsin to convert from coal to natural gas in the early 2010s. Barker said Wednesday that the company is going to start from the beginning in its search to determine a new fuel source for the Badger.
“We looked at natural gas. We were actually looking at natural gas for our other ships at the same time Bob (Manglitz, former co-owner of LMC) was looking at natural gas for here,” he told the Daily News. “I was talking to Bob because he was asking me questions about it. I don’t think natural gas is the right fuel for this application nor is it in the future.
“I think we have to look at opportunities, and what they are, I don’t know, yet,” he said. “There’s a lot of talk about what the right long-term fuel is to decarbonize by 2050. That’s maritime goal, to be carbon-neutral by 2050. We have to look at all options, and we have to start somewhere. We’re starting from scratch and looking at what can we do now and how is that going to work for the future.”
In 2016, the ship was named a National Historic Landmark by U.S. National Park Service. Barker wasn’t concerned about the ship’s status being affected by a future conversion, though.
“The boat is historic in its nature,” Barker told the Daily News. “The engines are historic. We’re looking at scenarios of how do you keep the engines in the boat. They are neat. There’s way to keep those engines there and maybe open them up and do some things for people to see. Who knows, we’re exploring all of those options.
“The role the boat has played in the economy and the railroad and the region has a hugely historic significance. Everyone says coal is what makes it historic. I don’t think that’s what makes it historic.”
The Badger is scheduled to take its initial voyage of the 2022 season Thursday morning, and Barker said he was hoping it would leave at 9 a.m. for Manitowoc, Wisconsin, without any issues. Barker mentioned that the passenger hall lights are lit with LED lighting and everyone will be able to see the new coat of paint the ship received in dry dock in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, it received over the winter. He said the costs of the work in dry dock were roughly double what the company anticipated.
What most passengers won’t see are updates to the crew quarters on the SS Badger.
“It’s important to us, especially for those that work on the boat and live on the boat, they have reasonable accommodations. Some of those accommodations probably haven’t been touched probably ever,” Barker told the Daily News. “Our goal is keep and retain people. We have to make their spaces right, then we can focus on the passenger space after that.
“We didn’t get to it all. We’ve got more to do. And we’re learning what we have to do as we do it,” he said.
In a press release Wednesday, LMC stated 100 employees working today including 40 between the deck and engine crews.
“We’ve had a busy off season making many investments that are visible not just in the Badger’s appearance but in our enhanced schedule of crossings and cruises and additional onboard amenities,” stated Spore in the release. “We can’t wait to welcome our first passengers aboard and celebrate the start of another summer season offering the most memorable cross-lake experience.”
Beyond the 800 gallons of paint used on the Badger, the ship also has a new onboard video entertainment system where passengers can watch select movies on their own devices and on demand.
Barker said more changes could be coming for the Badger, and he’s looking forward to the ship’s 70th year.