The SS Badger returned to its slip in Pere Marquette Lake in Ludington before sunrise Thursday morning.
Sarter Marine Towing of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, brought the Badger back to Ludington overnight, starting the journey late Wednesday afternoon.
“The SS Badger received her standard five-year periodic inspection that included a visual and ultrasound inspection of her hull and underwater equipment,” stated Shelby Soberalski, director of marketing and sales for the ship, in an email to the Daily News. “Anything that needed attention was addressed and corrected by the shipyard.
“We appreciate everyone who followed along with our dry dock progress,” Soberalski stated later. “We are excited to have the Badger back in Ludington and get our 2022 season underway on May 12.”
The 410-foot, steam-powered vessel left Ludington in early December 2021 as it was towed by tugboats. It was in dry dock at Fincantieri Shipbuilding Company in Sturgeon Bay for more than one month to not only be inspected, but also be repainted.
Coast Guard regulations call for inspections every five years, which the Badger received. The Badger was in drydock with the 503-foot-long Alpena, a cement carrier built in 1942.
While the ship was in dry dock, drone video footage was shared on the Facebook pages of not only the SS Badger but also Fincantieri Shipbuilding Company.
Sarter Marine Towing showed live video as its tugs brought the steamship from Wisconsin back to Michigan. The company reported the journey being a little “bouncy” around midnight, according to one post.
The Badger is scheduled to start its sailing season on May 12, and it is slated to conclude on Oct. 16.