The SS Badger sailed away from Ludington’s shores for its first voyage of the season Friday morning with the usual fanfare — and perhaps an extra hint of anticipation.
After the scheduled annual launch was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ship was able to board passengers at half capacity.
Approximately 150 people decided to go on Friday. Terri Veen, marketing & media relations/customer service for the SS Badger, said it was a good turnout.
“It’s been very orderly. Everyone seems happy to be here,” she said.
“It’s nice to see people getting on board. Everyone seems to feel at home. It feels like a normal day,” said Shelby Soberalski, who assists with marketing.
The ship added precautions, such as spacing out seating, to ensure safe sailing.
“I think the safety precautions are great. They did a good job,” said Susie Krause.
She and John Caughlan settled in at the stern to wait for the ship to leave. They planned a day trip to Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and back.
Krause had made the trip across the lake too many times to count, she said. Her father worked on the Spartan, which also docks in Ludington. Caughlan’s father was in the U.S. Coast Guard, so he went many times as well.
“We have to go on the first trip. It’s enjoyable, so we go when we can,” Krause said.
Danny Hecko was ready for his first season as first mate for the SS Badger.
“We’re really excited. We came back to work about a month ago. It’s exciting to see people riding,” he remarked while watching from the stern pilot house.
He oversees the loading of the ship and navigates it to Manitowoc.
“We made a lot of safety precautions. So far, it’s going smoothly,” he said.
People started lining up more than an hour before the scheduled launch time.
Two friends, Barbara Kester and Tiffany James, arrived from Traverse City at 8 a.m.
“I always take the maiden voyage,” Kester said.
She originally booked her trip for May, but after it was rescheduled she asked James to come along. James said it was her first trip on the SS Badger and outside of Michigan. They booked a state room where they planned to rest before touring on the other side.
Neither were worried about COVID-19 as long as people followed the guidelines, they said.
Mark Dull, of Howell, waited at the side of the parking lot on his motorcycle for final boarding.
“I usually ride through the (Upper Peninsula), but the weather looked bad so I decided to take the Badger. I take it several times a year. This is my first time for the inaugural sailing,” he said.
Nora Clark was directing people inside the ship, helping them to follow the arrows that marked where people were supposed to walk. Clark said she’s been volunteering on the SS Badger for 14 years and her husband, Bill, works as a deck attendant.
“We’ve been waiting all summer, but I realize with COVID-19 why we had to wait,” she said.
Though the ship’s restaurant was closed, people were allowed to bring small coolers.
“People can bring food on for the first time. They are trying to help people,” Clark said.
Before the SS Badger set sail, a male crew member allegedly fell into the coal pit, according to Jared Versluis from the Ludington Police Department. Life EMS arrived at approximately 8:45 a.m.
The ship left the dock at 9:22 a.m. as coast guard boats shot water and let their sirens wail for a festive send-off. Though clouds were gathering above, weather reports showed clear skies for the excursion.