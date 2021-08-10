The SS Badger is suspending service starting with Wednesday, and it won’t return to service until Thursday, Aug. 19, after one of its crew members tested positive for COVID-19.
Interlake Maritime Services, which owns Lake Michigan Carferry and the SS Badger, made the announcement via a press release Tuesday. After one of the crew members was quarantined for an exposure to COVID-19, that person tested positive. Through contact tracing, three other crew members were quarantined and are awaiting results of tests.
“It is a specialized vessel and it takes a specialized crew,” said Chrissy Kadleck, director of public relations for Interlake Maritime Services, owners of the SS Badger. “We are facing the same challenges as anyone else. We don’t have extra crew to fill in. They were critical for the operation of the vessel as almost everyone is in different ways.
“We made the decision to make a pause,” Kadleck continued. “The best (thing was for us to) ride this out and make sure we were doing all the things to protect everyone including our passengers.
“We’re taking this pause for a week and then hopefully be up and running. All employees will undergo testing for their return (to work),” she said.
In responses from questions from the public on its Facebook page, the employees that were contact or tested positive were not in contact with passengers.
Kadleck said the company highly encourages its employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, but it is not mandated by the company.
“Ultimately, we’re very sorry about this,” she said. “We know this complicates people’s travel plans. It’s unfortunate that we have to idle.
“We’re doing this for the right reasons and we put people first.”
The SS Badger is offering to adjust bookings on the ship for those who were scheduled to be aboard between Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 19. Adjustments can be made by calling 1-800-841-4243. Reservations can be adjusted until Oct. 10, the ship’s final day of sailing, without any change fees or other fees for refunding.
In the release, the company stated that if someone is unable to reach a reservation specialist via phone, the value of the ticket purchased for sailings between Aug. 10 and 19 will not be forfeited.