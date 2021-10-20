The SS Badger will soon be on its way to Sturgeon Bay for its inspections in drydock as well as to receive a fresh coat of paint.
The ship will undergo its required inspection that takes place every five years. Along with the inspection, Lake Michigan Carferry General Manager Sara Spore said the ship will come back with fresh look.
“We’re still working on an exact date,” Spore said Wednesday. “In the beginning of November, it will be towed over to drydock for its five-year inspection. The most notable work with will be sand-blasting and repainting it this year. I don’t think it’s happened since it was owned by the railroad.”
Spore said during the repainting will retain the ship’s traditional black and white with red and white stripes. Should something strike the paint, Spore said the operators will be able to determine where it occurred with a different color showing. The paint on it was done in spots, but not the entire ship.
“It’s been quite a while (since it was repainted). There’s spots where this paint doesn’t match that paint. It’ll look nice when it comes out,” Spore said.
Another upgrade coming to the ship is the replacement of the lifeboats with rescue boats. Spore said the company will need to change the davits — or small cranes on board the ship that allow for the boats to be lowered into the water, should the need arise.
She wasn’t sure what would happen with the lifeboats currently on board the SS Badger. In the past, locals have acquired a previously used lifeboat. Spore said one might be converted into a parade float.
The primary work ahead, though, is the inspection of the ship as it’s pulled by a tug from Ludington to Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. Spore said Interlake Steamship, the parent company to LMC, has a new ship being constructed at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding. The 639-foot ship, called the Mark W. Barker, was expected to launch this month.
“A lot of the inspection that happens, people don’t see it,” Spore said. “It’s in the engine room (and other areas). Right now, we’re tentatively scheduled to be there on Nov. 15, but it all depends on where the other boats are. It’ll leave in early November. We’re looking at a date, and we’re working with a towing company.”
The inspection itself is expected to last 10 days, and preparations include removing the ships propellers among other items. The repainting of the ship is expected to take a good amount of time, too.
“It’s all going to depend on what they find,” Spore said. “The painting alone is going to depend on how many layers of paint there are. We’re assuming we know, but we don’t really now. There’s a lot of years there.”
The company is looking at upgrading some of the services it provides passengers, too.
No matter what the company does — whether seen by passengers or not — it has to meet the approval from the U.S. Coast Guard. Away from the ship, LMC plans to do some upgrades to the security of both docking areas for the ship — in Ludington and Manitowoc, Wisconsin, Spore said.
Overall, Spore said the Badger is likely to be away from Ludington for about a month.
SS SPARTAN
Spore said the SS Spartan was surveyed to see what, if anything, could be done with it.
“We’ve had engineers looking at the Spartan still assessing the options on that boat,” she said. “We’re still coming to a decision. It’s sat there a long time and with no maintenance. We’re really evaluating the best use for it.”
The Spartan has been tied up alongside its sister vessel, the Badger, and was idled in 1979. At times, it has been used as a training ground for law enforcement and the National Guard. Various other uses for the Spartan have been proposed. Spore said the ship’s future is undetermined.
“There’s always pie-in-the-sky dreams,” she said, “but operating a carferry is very expensive. I don’t know what the future holds for it. We’re evaluating it.”