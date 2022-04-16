Hundreds of children carrying Easter baskets, bundled in winter coats, hats and gloves converged on St. John’s Lutheran Church Saturday morning for the church’s Eggstravagansa Easter egg hunt.
It is the first time the church has been able to hold the event in two years because of COVID-19.
Pastor Dave Goehmann said it was exciting to have the annual event back.
“I was amazed at how many people within the church volunteered to stuff the plastic eggs with candy. If I were to guess, probably 80 percent of the church members participated,” he said.
There was somewhere between 20,000 to 30,000 plastic eggs spread across the lawn of St. John’s Church as well as Longfellow Towers.
Children were split into age groups with the younger children collecting eggs on the St. John’s side and the older kids on the Longfellow Towers side.
For Goehmann, who is the newest pastor at the church this was his first Easter egg hunt, was amazed to see all of the people who showed up and braved the weather conditions for the event.
Temperatures were hovering at 39 degrees with a wind chill of 32 degrees as the countdown to 10:30 a.m. started.
Volunteers begin in early January filling the plastic eggs with candy for the hunt and finished last Sunday just before the event.
Sarah Chaney was one parent who brought her son Carter Jensen to the event.
“This is just nice to get out and have some normalcy again,” she said.
This year, the side with the older kids took about five minutes to completely clear the eggs from the lawn.
Also at the event this year was the Ludington Fire Department which has been a staple with the event for years to help bring fire safety awareness to the children as well as showing them some of the fire engines.
The Easter Bunny also made an appearance.