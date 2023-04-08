The line outside St. John’s Lutheran Church wrapped its way around the block Saturday, from East Court Street to North Rowe Street, as hundreds of people waited to participate in one of Ludington’s biggest Easter egg hunts.
The church’s egg hunt — an area tradition dating back more than 20 years — was reimagined this year, making it more maze than mad dash.
The hunt was moved indoors, with a path etched out in stickers and color coded decorations leading attendees through every room of the church building on the hunt for about 3,000 Easter eggs.
Several factors informed the decision to restructure the event, according to Pastor Dave Goehmann, who was speeding around the grounds Sunday morning overseeing the whole operation, along with his wife Heidi.
Having the egg hunt snake through the church gave kids and families more time to familiarize themselves with the concept of Easter, above and beyond candy and mascots. It also allowed church leaders more time with the community and gave the church a chance to try something new.
“The main thing is, we just wanted to have an opportunity to share the message of what Easter’s all about. So we wanted to spend a little bit of time doing that,” Goehmann said, noting that the various “stations” on the scavenger hunt offered opportunities to educate about the holiday.
The eggs were broken up and separated into seven different colors, each with its own significance.
“The eggs all represent a different way that God loves us or cares for us, so that was the main thing we wanted to do,” Goehmann said.
A sign at the church entrance outlined the meaning of each color, from yellow signifying God’s protection to pink, signifying God’s love.
The scavenger hunt format also provided some more time for fellowship during the hunt, according to Goehmann.
“We wanted to make it a longer event so we had more time to say hi to the families and stuff,” he added.
Also, Goehmann said, the church “just wanted to do something different.”
“We’d done the traditional hunt for over 20 years and it was fun, but we thought we could make it better. Mix it up … and try something different to see if people would enjoy it,” he said.
Attendees seemed to like the new setup.
“I think people enjoyed that things have been a little different,” Goehmann said. “It’s a little bit like a blur, but it’s cool. The kids really like to follow the eggs on the ground. … It turns out the kids were just ready to roll.”
Along the winding, snaking path through the church, kids had chances to win various prizes, including Bible story books, bracelets and “all kinds of miscellaneous stuff,” like coloring kits and activities.
Lane Walker was one of the volunteers on-hand to make sure things went according to plan.
Walker’s been volunteering with the egg hunt for about five years, and she said the new format was partially determined by the rising costs of materials.
The church was “trying to be more economical” while also making sure kids and families had a good time, she said.
Walker remembers when the hunt featured “over 60,000 eggs” in past years, and while it’s been scaled back a bit, she said she thought it was a success.
The Ludington Fire Department brought its ladder truck to the event, and deputies from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office were also on hand to greet kids and families as they filed in and out of the church by the hundreds.
The scavenger hunt took months to plan; Goehmann said he and others from the church have been organizing it since January. The decision to try the new approach was made around the time of last year’s egg hunt.