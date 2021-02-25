HART — St. Joseph and St. Vincent will be hosting a drive-through fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the St. Joseph Parrish Hall located at 2349 W. Jackson Road in Hart.
The parish has been hosting lenten fish fries for more than 10 years, according to Karen Alvesteffer, the parish secretary.
Alvesteffer said because of COVID-19, the parish had to make some changes in how the fish fry operated this year.
Instead of a sitdown dinner like in years past, the church thought it was better to keep people in their vehicles and have a volunteer hand out the order forms. The forms are then collected and taken back into the kitchen where the orders are processed and packaged. The order is then delivered to the vehicle by another set of volunteers.
Alvesteffer said there are about 20 to 25 volunteers, who will be socially distanced, that will be on hand to prepare, cook and serve the dinners each Friday.
“One thing that we are known for is the desserts that we offer,” Alvesteffer said. “The desserts are baked by our parishioners.”
The dinner includes your choice of fried pollack of baked tilapia with a vegetable, potatoes, coleslaw, dinner roll and a choice of dessert.
The dinner is $12 and the proceeds go toward maintenance of the both St. Joseph and St. Vincent.
Alvesteffer is hoping to serve a couple hundred people, but she did mention that the weather plays a big factor in the attendance.
“We were expecting a lot of people from Ludington last week, the first Friday of the dinners. But because of the weather, I don’t think they felt comfortable coming,” she said. “I know they are bummed because St. Simon is not doing their fish fry this year.”
Alvesteffer is hoping the weather will be better for Friday’s dinner so that more people will be able to attend the dinner.