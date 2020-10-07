CUSTER — St. Mary’s Church in Custer started outdoor mass on the St. Mary’s baseball diamond on the weekend of May 30 and 31 for the first time according to Father Dan DePew.
The outdoor mass allowed for its parishioners to social distance and gather during the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Mary’s Church is still holding weekend mass outdoors on Saturdays at 4 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m.
“In all that time, there has only been two weekends that we had mass in the church,” DePew said. “This weekend looks great, but right now the whole thing is tenuous just simply because the weather is so fickle in the fall than any other time. We are going week by week.”
DePew said the only time the church pays attention to the weather forecast is if it is a 50 percent chance of rain.
“Anything above that we would cancel outdoor service. We hold mass inside but we are limited to a certain amount of people, wearing masks and social distancing.”
The turnout for the outdoor service has been very good. People are coming from all over the area including places like Manistee, Ludington and Custer area.
“We have more than 300 who attend every weekend,” he said.
Father DePew said when service is held inside right now they can only accommodate 75 people. By holding service outside he does not have to turn people away.
“We have a crew of great people who set the service up on the baseball field,” he said.
DePew said that the crew has gotten so good they get the 300 or so chairs set up in about 15 minutes.
People have been so happy with the outdoor service that one lady even told DePew they would put on their snowmobile suit to clear of the field in the winter.
“The mass seems to be well received,” he said. “People enjoy being out in nature. This could be the last weekend for the outdoor service.”
Daily masses are also offered inside at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday through Friday.