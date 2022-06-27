PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — A small spot tucked into the plaza in the northeast corner of Nelson Road and U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township is making a big impact on several charities in the area.
The St. Simon Bargain Center, located at 5732 W. U.S. 10, after it pays off its bills, will be donating about $40,000 to local charities during its 2021-22 fiscal year.
The non-profit thrift store is operated by volunteers including store manager Barb Anible, who has been volunteering at the store for 22 years.
Now the store manager, Anible said that she has stayed with the store because of its customers and its purpose. A catholic community outreach, the store is affiliated with St. Simon Catholic Church.
“I love to meet people, all kinds of people from the crabby ones to the nice ones and everyone in between,” she said. “You have to like all kinds of people, especially to work up front.”
Anible said she’s a people-person, and she knows many of the regular customers by their first names. The bargain store has many repeat customers not just because of the quality items but also because the profits are funneled back into the community both locally and internationally.
Donations during the fiscal year went to or are going to Ukraine tourniquet supplies; the School of the Infant Jesus on Haiti, Ludington Area Catholic’s sister school; college scholarships for high school seniors; HELP INC (in the name of Christ) Ministries; C.O.V.E (Communities Overcoming Violent Encounters); Hospitality Inc; Habitat for Humanity; Lakeshore Food Club; West Shore Family Support; and, Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm.
“We give to anyone in the area and even outside of the area who needs help,” Anible said.
“The money raised at the bargain store is used to help people in need,” she said. “Most of the items we sell are at a lower cost. If people still are not able to afford necessities they can go to the church and get a voucher for the store.”
A lot of donations on Monday’s because of the garage sales during the weekend.
The store is in need of volunteers and if someone is interested in volunteering a couple of hours per week. Those interested can go to the store and talk with Anible to work two hours shifts five days a week.
“I have been volunteering for 22 years and I love it,” she said.
The store started in 1975, according to Anible, and it sells a variety of items. It offers items from housewares to albums and books as well as coffee tables and end tables. Anible said Mondays and Fridays are good donation days, prior to and following garage sales in the spring, summer and fall.
“We iron clothes if they are really wrinkly, even though we sell them for $2, but they look a lot better on the rack,” she said. “The store has sales every week.”
Donations to the store can be dropped at the back door of the store between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The store has been in the same location for the past six years.
The staff there also will make referrals to not only St. Simon Church but to agencies such as HELP Inc. Anible, who has volunteered at the store for more than two decades said she would do anything to help those who come into the store. They become family after a while, she said.