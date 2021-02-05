The St. Simon Catholic Church young adult ministry is hosting a Valentine’s Day selfie scavenger hunt to help couples “rekindle” the romance.
Mandy Fort, coordinator for youth and young adult ministries, said it should be a fun way to get couples out of the house and working together. The entire event will be socially-distanced.
“I often do scavenger hunts with our youth for Easter and boys and girls retreats, but this the first time for the young adults,” she said. “Our young adult ministry hasn’t been able to gather because of COVID-19. This is something for couples... and there will be an atmosphere of fun and friendly competition.”
Though the event is for couples, the young adult group isn’t just for pairs. The young adult ministry includes anyone from ages “18 to 40-ish,” according to Mandy.
Each couple will be given a sheet with 18 challenges. They will have one hour to complete as many as possible.
Mandy said it’s unlikely that they will be able to do all of them, but each challenge has a point-value. The goals is to get the most points.
They have to prove that they did the challenges with photo or video evidence.
“One is ‘Have your partner push you in a shopping cart in a parking lot,’ another is ‘Pose by your city’s welcome sign,’ and there’s ‘Recreate your engagement proposal,’ then ‘Rewrite your wedding vows but using your current circumstances’ — the funnier, the better,” Mandy said.
The teams have a week to complete challenges in the 1-hour timeframe. On Friday, Feb. 12, the couples will meet virtually to share how they did and screen-share the videos and photos.
But the game isn’t over just yet.
While meeting virtually, Rev. Fr. Wayne Wheeler will host a version of The Newlywed Game. He’ll ask the couples questions about each other and their partner will have to reveal their answer to see if they got it correct. The winners will get additional points.
The winning couple will receive a prize from www.getdatebox.com and items for a future date night such as a gift card to a local restaurant.
Mandy and her husband Mike will participate in the games, she said, though they won’t win the prize. They will have been married for 18 years this August.
When the pandemic kept people indoors, she said it put additional stress on marriages and couples. She said it might have even revealed “cracks” for some.
“The world-wide statistics (for divorce) are devastating,” she said. “Couples I’ve talked to, especially ones with children, said their routines were disrupted. They are working from home and schooling from home. They’ve had to figure out how to share those responsibilities and make those things happen.”
She said it’s important during this time for people to be intentional about spending time with their significant others.
“Marriage is not easy. You have to fight for it in a normal year. It’s easy to get caught up in the day-to-day... the drudgery. We forget to save time for our significant others. That has to be a priority, too,” she said.
Mandy encouraged setting date nights, even if that means making a meal in the kitchen, watching a moving or playing a board game.
That’s the purpose of the scavenger hunt — to remind people why they love each other.
“I want people to know that if they are having struggles... they aren’t alone,” she said. “Remembering why you love each other can rejuvenate a marriage.”
The scavenger hunt will be limited to the church’s ministry. Mandy said they don’t have the capacity to open it to the public.
“We would love for everyone to join, but we don’t have the manpower,” she said.
She hopes the game will help people remember back to when they first became a couple and reflect on moments from their shared history.
“If they can share that bond... of fun and joy, they can move forward with extra grace and kindness,” she said.