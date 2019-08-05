On a Sunday afternoon at Rotary Park, State Left Theatre Company presented the last productions of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” as the main play, and “Oh H*ll No” — a comedic adaptation of “Othello” — which was the opening show.
Approximately 30 people attended the play, many who knew an actor or actress in the play.
Erin Thibault was the writer and director for “Oh H*ll No.”
“I have been with Stage Left for three years and decided to take the reigns with writing,” Thibault said.
In the Shakepearen play Othello, soldiers and warriors were the main characters and Thibault decided to use police officers and detectives for this adaption.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.