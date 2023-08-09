Stage Left Theatre Company is hosting a workshop on acting and auditioning for film with instructor Dominic Daniel from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13 at West Shore Community College.
Daniel is a Detroit native who has an extensive acting career in Los Angeles. He has appeared on TV shows like “The Shield,” “The Loop,” “Animal Practice,” “Shameless,” “Law & Order True Crime,” “NCIS: LA,” “How to Get Away with Murder,” “Shooter,” and “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Leading to his first recurring role as Agent Ware on the new Epix TV series “Get Shorty,” alongside Ray Romano and Chris O’Dowd.
The workshop includes topics such as body language on camera, positioning for self-tapes, cold reading and learning copy quickly, do’s and don’ts of on camera auditions and more. Katie Provenzano, of Katie-Pro Video, will film students while learning these techniques. The cost is $25 for members who have worked on a Stage Left production in the past, and $50 for non-members. Members can use promo code “companymember” at check out to receive the discounted ticket price. Visit www.eventbrite.com to register.
Daniel said because he is originally from Michigan and went to college with a few students who are now adults, teachers and educators and artists themselves who live in Ludington.
“Some who I call close personal friends,” he said. “One of them being Kara Rose, and she knows that I do workshops teaching people from the experience that I have garnered during the past 20 years of doing television work and so that was a pretty simple choice when she gave me a call.”
Daniel is hoping to impart the students with a bit of his 20-plus years of experience while providing some key pointers that are mainly focused towards the film and television industry.
“Specifically the workshop will be about creating characters for the purposes of auditioning and garnering and booking work in the film and television world,” he said. “What I have learned after graduating and going through multiple curriculums, is that a lot of the information that you are taught, while very well intended, does not pan out in the real world.”
During the workshop Daniel will break down techniques for dissecting a scene quickly and help you make the most out of your 2 to 5-minute auditions. Body language on camera, positioning for self-tapes, etc… He will prepare you to audition for anything from co-stars to lead roles and teach you how to understand the difference, so you not only book the role but also “Win The Room.” Cold reading and learning copy quickly finding what makes you unique and how to spotlight that and the do’s and don’ts of on camera auditions if you don’t know someone else will (do your homework).
Stage Left Theatre Company, a non-profit company, was started by Kara Rose and Lexi Kosla in 2016.
“When Kara Rose and I decided to create a non-profit theatre company, it was always with the intention to provide educational workshops to actors interested in broadening their skill set,” Kosla said. “Because we’re a theatre company, I think it’s assumed that our biggest priority is to produce shows but, in reality, our productions are, in part, a vehicle to raise money for our other programs. Productions also provide acting opportunities to our area and of course, provide another cultural/theatrical outlet in our community.”
Stage Left, a few years back, held a Youth Acting Workshop for young actors in second through eighth grades that was well attended, according to Kosla.
With the pandemic and things shutting down for a bit the company hasn’t had the ability to explore more educational opportunities until just recently.
“Because Kara was a working actress in LA for many years, she has connections to people like Daniel who can bring their knowledge and skills to Mason County.”
The workshop will be held at Center Stage Theater on the campus of West Shore Community College on both Saturday and Sunday.
Kosla said this is an opportunity for Stage Left to provide something to the acting community.
Participants must be 16 or older to attend and the class is limited to 20 students. There is still space available, according to Kolsa.