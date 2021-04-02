Cindy Arneson spent the past 23 years working for youth in Mason, Lake, Manistee, Lake, Wexford and Missaukee counties.
Arneson, who moved to Ludington from California, became the executive director of Staircase Youth Services in 1998, and after those 23 years, she is retiring in August from the organization.
Staircase Youth Services is a nonprofit organization housed at the Lakeshore Resource Network in Mason County. The organization serves at-risk, runaway and homeless youth in six counties.
Arneson has always been an advocate for youth.
When she first took the job she got so involved in wanting to help the at-risk kids and find a way to get funding for them.
“When I started this job, the amount of dollars we had to service the program was about one-third of what Staircase has today,” she said. “It was really important to bring in dollars and be able to supervise people and help at risk kids.”
Arneson loves the work and that love turned into a 23-year career in helping youth succeed in life.
“One of the things I like about our agency is we care for the non-system kids, people who have not had enough issues to become part of the health and human services or juvenile court, but that need assistance to help to prevent them for eventually becoming that,” she said. “That is what Staircase has done a great job at, working with any at-risk youth to help to become successful and not become part of the system.”
Arneson said the youth present a lot of challenges but when you see their growth and help them in their positive youth development and helping them to become successful adults it is very rewarding.
Arneson said she has been fortunate to have an amazing staff, who is dedicated to the work that we do for our at-risk, runaway and homeless youth.
“They are truly dedicated to helping our youth,” she said. “We have worked very closely with Family Link in Mason County, in helping identify at-risk kids and figuring out their families’ need as well as youth’s need.”
Arneson believes that partnership has been great for the youth to helping them reach their potential.
“Our staff has done a great job at doing distancing and still seeing kids face-to-face,” she said, then using Kerry Terryn as an example. “She did a lot of Zoom calls and provided a virtual summer program for Mason County youth this past year.”
Arneson said Terryn, a youth specialist in Mason County, would bring the 12 or so kids who participated in the summer program this year supplies to do activities like knitting and cooking.
“We were able to teach them some life and coping skills through the summer program. That was great because we were also able to make sure kids were safe in the homes that they were in,” she said. “I was impressed with Kerry’s creativity with the summer program, and her willingness to go the extra mile. My staff has always been that way.”
She is proud of the work Staircase has done with eh homeless program in the six-county area.
“(When) we started in 2000, we were a pilot program in Mason County. We received a grant to provide homeless services through a host home model,” she said. “We were pretty successful and able to get funding for a rapid re-housing grant for homeless youth 18 to 21 years old. We help them find apartments and pay for them for up to 24 months.”
Arneson said it has been her privilege and honor to serve this population and it is my hope that this work will continue in the years to come.
Arneson will officially be retiring in August, the board of directors has opened up a search for a new executive director.
“I hope the new director of Staircase will love the agency as much as I have and continue to grow and make it stronger and better than I was able to,” she said.