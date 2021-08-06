SCOTTVILLE — The Miss Mason County Queen and Miss Mason County Princess Pageants started this year’s 10 & 31 festival on Friday evening at Scottville Clown Band Shell with Shelby Stakenas earning the crown for 2021.
“I feel great and I’m very honored,” she said. “I would not be where I am today without the people around me.”
Stakenas was voted at the 2021 Miss Mason County Queen. She is looking forward to all the activities that come with being Miss Mason County, like meeting with young children in the community. She said all of the other contestants were beautiful and wishes them the best in their futures. Stakenas was also voted Miss Congeniality.
Athena Dila was named the 2021 Miss Mason County runner-up. She said is excited about the opportunities this will bring her in the future.
“I’m so thankful that I’m going to spend my whole next year working with the Miss Mason County group and representing our community,” Dila said.
Six girls competed in the Miss Mason County Queen pageant this year. The emcee for the event was Chris Nickolas from 102.7 WMOM. He said he was excited to host the event and introduce the girls. The six girls, Alicia Guerra, Kelly McPike, Nyah Tyron, Meagan Ely, Dila and Stakenas, all gave speeches about their aspirations.
A common theme amongst the girls was their drive to help their communities.
“I would like to be in a rural area a lot like ours so I can help underprivileged children,” Guerra said in her speech. “I’m also really thankful to be here tonight with you all.”
The Miss Mason County Princess Pageant took place earlier at 6 p.m. Twenty-three young girls participated this year. Andrea Shoop, 2019 Miss Mason County runner-up and the princess pageant’s organizer, asked the girls questions in front of the crowd and Jennie Golaszewski, 2019 Miss Mason County, crowned them.
All of the girls received a tiara, a bouquet and a gift bag. Shoop said all of the girls looked beautiful and hopes they felt like princesses.
“It was awesome to see (my daughter’s) confidence and see the confidence of all of the participants,” Mike Hart, father of contestant Emma Hart, said.
In addition to the pageants, a bake sale was being operated by members of the Shoop family. All of the money given to the bake sale will be donated to the Childhood Cancer Campaign. Shoop said she wanted to include something for the campaign as the community had been hit hard recently with people getting cancer.
“I just think all of us trying to help with childhood cancer is something minimal that we could do,” she said.