AMBER TWP. — Starbucks is returning to Mason County.
The coffee chain has pulled a building permit for a spot in a three-tenant commercial space on West U.S. 10 in Amber Township. It’s just across the highway from where the first and only Mason County Starbucks location closed its doors in July 2008, a site now occupied by Bigby Coffee.
Mason County Building and Zoning Director Brady Selner told the Daily News that Starbucks is the first tenant to receive a permit to build on a commercial space on West U.S. 10, where a gas station previously stood.
“There was an environmental assessment done (for the removal of the gas station),” Selner said. “The gas tanks had been removed multiple years before, but the developer has definitely done its due diligence.”
Selner said the three-tenant structure is being constructed by Wolverine Building Group. Each sub-structure will operating independently, with its own building permit.
“One contractor is building essentially the three-tenant building, and each individual tenant is pulling their own permit to build within each of those units,” Selner said. “A demolition permit was pulled to remove the gas station in May.”
The structure will include a restaurant space with a drive-thru, a retail store and a restaurant without a drive-thru.
Starbucks, which pulled a permit to finish building on the unit with the drive-thru on May 22, is the only unit that’s been spoken for.
“We don’t know as of now (who the other occupants are),” Selner said. “There’s only been one building permit.”
Selner said Starbucks has until May 22, 2021, to complete construction, but he said it’s likely the chain will complete construction before that time.
“It appears that the intent all along was to first put in a Starbucks. Time will tell what the other two units will be,” Selner said. “I’m sure Starbucks moves pretty quickly.”
The previous Starbucks location, at 4551 W. U.S. 10, was announced in March 2007. It opened in July of the same year, and it closed in September 2008, citing a sharp decrease in sales. The Daily News reported at the time that the Amber Township spot was one of 600 Starbucks sites that closed during that summer.