Starla Owens, the mother of the late U.S. Army Spc. Joe Lancour, who was killed in an ambush in the mountains of eastern Afghanistan in 2007, recently received a wedding gift from her husband, Curtin Murphy: a trip to Italy to visit the base where her son was stationed with the 173rd Airborne in Vicenza before his death.
Owens said that going to Italy has been on her bucket list or a long time.
“I felt that by going I would be able to have a little more closure on Joe’s death,” she said. “I just wanted to see where he walked and what he did while he was stationed there.”
Owens spent the first part of her trip traveling with friend Kim Lufler. The two traveled to Rome and took a cruise around the Mediterranean Sea.
“We were able to visit cities like Barcelona, six in total, and see the sites,” she said.
During the second part of the trip Owens traveled to Vicenza.
Owens said members of the 173rd Airborne met them at the train and brought them onto the base.
A memory that stuck with her is of the mountain her son used to climb, which he told her about in letters and phone calls.
“It was an exercise routine that members of the 173rd Airborne did while Joe was stationed there,” she said. “We did not walk up it, we drove up it. It was 3 miles up but the view was just beautiful.”
Owens said she stood outside of the barracks that Joe stayed in during his time on the base.
She toured the base and went to dinner with members of the 173rd Airborne who showed Owens a video made in Joe’s honor.
Owens said one of the commanders at the dinner knew Joe, and she had a nice conversation with him about her son.
“That was a lot of fun,” she said. “Just to hear those stories about Joe and appreciate the sacrifice he made. It was nice to be able to tell his story.”
Owens was able to watch the members of the 173rd jump from a C17 aircraft during a celebration of the 20-year commemoration of the airborne’s first jump into Iraq.
Owens felt Joe’s presence while on the base. She kept a journal and cried a lot, she said.
“Overall it was just good to walk in his footsteps and feel his presence and to know that his story has come full circle for this part of the journal and the chapters,” she said.
Owens said the walls of a workout room on the base featured pictures of the six members of the 173rd Airborne that were killed in action that day.
“Joe’s picture is on the workout room wall,” she said.
In a second room — known as the war room — there is a case full of memorabilia from the time of Joe’s deployment.
“They have pictures and stories, typed out, in frames of the guys,” she said. “It was an overabundance of a blessing to know that these men are not forgotten. I have always said if you stop saying their names then their story — their history, their life — fades. When it fades, what do you have left? Who is going to remember them?
“I do not want that for Joe and the guys he served with. I want them to be remembered.”
Owens cried all four days she was on the base.
It was an emotional experience just being with the 173rd Airborne, she said.
“I got to walk in his footsteps and see the places he ate in. He told me it wasn’t the food that he liked so much but the wine because it was cheap and he liked it,” she said.
Owens remembers telling her son when he first was stationed in Italy that he would be seeing things and going places that she could only dream of.
“Being able to go as a wedding gift from Calvin, it brought it full circle for me.”
Owens said she was worried about being able to hold it together emotionally while on the base. She was thankful for having her friend Kim Lufler with her, and she said Lufler was her rock.
Owens was also glad they visited the base on the second half of her trip because she does not think she would have enjoyed the cruise as much had it been after the fact — being on the base was emotionally draining for her.
“I want us to never forget how much these boys and your men gave for what we have today,” she said.