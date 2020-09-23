The Michigan Strategic Fund Board approved more than $2.1 million to go to the City of Ludington’s James Street Plaza and Legacy Park during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday morning.
The city sought the funds from the state’s Community Development Block Grant program to completely renovate a block-long stretch from Ludington Avenue to Court Street in what was James Street. The Michigan Strategic Fund Board, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, agreed to fund $2,123,190, while the city was able to raise $389,710 via private donations and fundraising efforts from the Ludington Downtown Development Authority.
“This is exciting,” said Heather Tykoski, the city’s community development director. “This means the renovation of the main activity and gathering space for downtown Ludington (can move ahead). It will be more accessible, better suited for events and include additional elements such as a fireplace, pavilion and renovated restroom facilities.”
35th District State Senator Curt VanderWall expressed that he was happy with the approval of the grant.
“This is great news. The project is expected to transform a temporary town square on a closed one-way street into a four-season active community and recreational space,” stated VanderWall, R-Ludington, in a press release. “The community will benefit from increased outdoor, year-round recreational and cultural activities.”
Because the grant was approved Tuesday morning, the city must await the paperwork for the grant agreement from the MEDC, Tykoski said. After that is received, the city then can start the project and sign contracts. Before then, Tykoski said there will be a pre-construction meeting with the contractor and a ceremonial groundbreaking. The groundbreaking, though, is open to a handful of people because of the restrictions of gathering a in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Plans for the site include building a permanent pavilion between the alley and Court Street, a year-round bathroom and storage space. The area plans also call for nods to Ludington’s history, from the sailing that has been through the port to the Native Americans who lived in and around the city before it existed.
The designs did have some changes that were before the Michigan Strategic Fund Board in light of COVID-19, particularly in the bathrooms. Touch-free automation will be in the sink faucets, urinals and toilets. Hand dryers will be fitted with sensors to turn on and off, and the lighting will be automated as well.
“The bathroom had not been fully designed pre-COVID,” Tykoski said Tuesday morning. “But once COVID hit, it made sense to add in contactless elements that are not in the current facility.”
Tykoski told the Daily News before hearings on the grant application at the city council that the cost of the project was more than $2.3 million.
James Street between Ludington Avenue and Court Street was closed more than a decade ago. Since that time, a clock was erected, donation bricks were purchased and laid down and sod was placed in the section between the alley and Ludington Avenue. Over time, the plaza has worked as a gathering space for events such as Octoberfest and the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop.
Much of the cost of the work is unseen infrastructure improvements, from water and sewer to electricity.