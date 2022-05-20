The proposed historic district on East Ludington Avenue came one step closer to reality Friday morning.
The half-mile stretch of road dotted with large, elaborate houses was unanimously nominated to the National Register of Historic Places by the State Historic Preservation Review Board.
The board’s vote followed a presentation on the neighborhood’s historic value by architectural historian Cheri Szcodronski, who helped with the application process.
From 1872 to 1963, homes were built in nationally popular styles that reflected Ludington’s path from lumbering outpost to diverse industry center and finally to tourism hotspot, Szcodronski said.
Following the board’s nomination, the National Parks Service has 45 days to review and decide on whether the proposed district will be listed on the National Register.
“It will automatically be listed at 45 days — and that’s what always happens,” Szcodronski explained at a Ludington City Council meeting earlier this month.
If approved by NPS, the district would consist of homes facing East Ludington Avenue from Delia to Staffon streets, including homes south of Leveaux Park, according to a boundary map.
The historic designation is “honorary, not regulatory,” Szcodronski has said, unlike a previous attempt to establish a local historic district. Most homeowners opposed that district in 2013, as it would have been controlled by a local committee with say over exterior alterations.
Under the national designation, though, homeowners will not be barred from selling, altering or demolishing their homes without state or federal review, and maintenance will not be required.
The effort to get the neighborhood nationally recognized was spearheaded by Ludington resident Ray Madsen, who personally researched the homes there and contracted two consulting historians at a cost of about $15,000.
A co-owner of a house in the district also contributed $5,000 to the initiative.
“It’s a well-deserved and great honor for the City of Ludington, and I want to thank the residents of East Ludington Avenue who supported this initiative,” Madsen said, adding, “I’m delighted.”