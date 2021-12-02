The Mason-Lake Conservation District was awarded $111,000 in two grants last month through the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
One of the grants, totaling $40,000, is a “complete game-changer,” according to Dani McGarry, the district’s executive director.
Michigan awarded the grant to each of its 75 conservation districts to support their basic operations. The $3 million investment is the most money the state has put toward district operations since 2008, according to a press release.
Conservation districts are set up by the state to strengthen and conserve natural resources.
Though the conservation districts are government-run, the state hasn’t subsidized them the way they do townships and school districts, McGarry said.
“(The operations grant) really just gives us something to work with,” she said. “It gives us a leg up for this year.”
The funds will enable the district to make larger grant applications, as most granting agencies require applicants to match with funds of their own.
Some of the operations grant will also go toward developing a five-year strategic plan. State law mandates that conservation districts come up with a plan every five years, but the Mason-Lake Conservation District's last couple of plans haven’t been “to the standard we’d like them to be,” McGarry said.
More money means that the district’s next plan, in the works now, could be better developed.
The district also received a $71,000 grant to fund its farmer aid programs.
Through the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program, the district teaches local farmers best practices to manage their natural resources, like pesticide containment.
About $53,000 of the grant will pay the technician who visits the farms, McGarry said, and the rest goes to supplies or a cost-share with the farms.
The district has received this grant every year in recent memory, McGarry said.
Gary McDowell, director of MDARD, stated that the round of grant funds “will allow districts to identify and prioritize the most pressing needs in their communities.”
“Strong investments like this will help our conservation districts continue to work with MDARD to assist Michigan farmers,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stated. “Together, we will stay laser-focused on growing Michigan’s economy, creating good-paying jobs, driving down costs and ushering in a new era of prosperity for our families, communities and small businesses in every sector.”