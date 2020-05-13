The Michigan primary election is coming on Aug. 4, and several offices will be contested, according to filing documents from the Michigan Secretary of State’s office.
The deadline for filing was extended for some races, including judicial offices, from April 21 to May 8 in the wake of the current pandemic.
An official candidate list is now available, revealing new contenders for the 101st District of the State House of Representatives and the position of 79th District Court Judge.
101st Dist. Representative
101st Dist. State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Anne, has a challenger for the Republican nomination in Carolyn Cater of Ludington.
Beth McGill-Rizer of Ludington will face off against Cary Urka of Brethren to secure the Democratic nomination.
Both Urka and Cater were contenders in their respective parties during the primary ahead of the 2018 midterm election. Urka also ran as a Republican in the 2016 primary in the 35th District state senate race eventually won by Curt VanderWall.
Write-in candidates can still enter the race for state representative, but must submit their declarations of intent no later than 4 p.m. on July 24 in order to be eligible for the primary.
79th District Court
For the position of 79th District Court Judge, John Middlebrook is set to square off against Glenn Jackson. Both candidates are from Ludington.
The term is six years.
Other elections
The Daily News previously reported that there are also contested races on the Mason County Board of Commissioners.
District 2 Commissioner Gary Castonia is being challenged by Jason Kirkpatrick for the seat, and District 3 Commissioner Charles Lange is being challenged by Jody Hartley.
John C. Schulke and James T. Nordland are also running as Republicans for county surveyor.
Additionally, Lauren Kreinbrink and Chad DeRouin, both Ludington Republicans, are vying for the position of Mason County Prosecuting Attorney.
Michigan’s 1st Congressional District also has a contested race, as two Democrats — Dana Ferguson of Negaunee and Linda O’Dell of Petoskey — are vying for a chance to run against incumbent Jack Bergman, R-Acme, for the two-year term.