There is a grant local businesses are taking advantage of to help develop better ways to run their companies.
The Michigan Industry Led Collaborative and the Going Pro Talent Fund award money to businesses for training, developing and retaining current and newly hired employees.
On Tuesday, some area businesses took advantage of the fund program and attended a training with SFM Group at the Safe Harbor Credit Union board room.
“This class trains and supports business owners and leaders in creating a needed foundation for their businesses,” business owner Melissa Boggs stated. “Areas this training has focused on are employee retention, training, work instructions, company processes and procedures.”
Alex Richert from the SFM Group was presenting the training to people representing four local businesses including Crown and Cork, Quick Way, Metalworks and One Ludington Place.
“This training is really about addressing the turnover problem,” he said. “Reducing turnover is an important thing we can help control in a company.”
The funds can be applied for through Michigan Works and it covers up to $2,000 per employee.
“There are many different trainings that businesses can apply for depending on their area of expertise,” Richert said. “Businesses can apply throughout 2023. All they need to do is fill out the application through Michigan Works. Melissa (Boggs) put one together and then contacted the chamber and they put it out there to invite other businesses to apply as well.”
Boggs stated that she has already learned so much from the training and has already started putting in place in her company and at her current job.
“I run a small business and if I need it, I know others do, too,” she said. “Our small businesses in Mason County are struggling. You can’t successfully run a business without creating a process to train your employees all the same way. We all need to do this.”
Boggs and Richert both agreed that many businesses locally do not have the proper documentation for training in place and that many employees learn on the job or are trained by someone else who also wasn’t properly trained.
This is the dilemma of many small businesses, they train by watch and copy with nothing permanently written down, so training is inconsistent, which is hard on the employee and the employer,” Boggs said. “Turnover and retention are significant issues we all face, and poor training and monitoring exacerbate them. Even trying to sell your business without good training manuals, policies, and procedures devalues it and doesn’t set up the next owner for success.”
With the slower season of winter approaching, Boggs stated that this would be a great time for businesses to take advantage of these training sessions, so they’re ready for the tourist season next year.
“Small businesses could use the grant in the off-season,” she said. “They can help us so much and they’re free. People want excellent restaurants, shopping, and other retail options and if our businesses can’t sustain themselves or their service is poor, people will decide to go elsewhere.
Our small industry has the same retention and turnover problems. Learning these skills helps overcome many of the issues that cause these outcomes. We need to do this for our community.”