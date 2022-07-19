A group of visitors got up close and personal with a sea lamprey Tuesday during a presentation at Ludington State Park.
Park Interpreter Alan Wernette led a discussion about the life cycle of the invasive species, the threat it poses to native fish, and how the U.S. and Canadian governments have worked to reduce the sea lamprey population.
As part of the presentation, Wernette demonstrated several preserved specimens of sea lampreys at various stages of the life cycle, from egg to larva to the long, sharp-toothed adult that plagues the Great Lakes.
Before the presentation wrapped up, Wernette brought out a live lamprey, pulling the slippery fish from a cooler. Kids and parents looked on as the fish placed its mouth onto a clear plastic panel, with exposed teeth visible from the other side.
Wernette let the visitors touch the lamprey, and explained that though the fish does pose a threat to other Great Lakes wildlife, there’s very little chance that one would ever latch onto a human, as “sea lampreys don’t like warm-blooded animals like you or me.”
The fish inhabiting Great Lakes and its streams and tributaries are another story.
“They swim around at the bottom of the Great Lakes until they bump into a fish — salmon, whitefish — and stick right into the side and don’t let go,” Wernette said. “They just stick right on, and they take their teeth and grind the scales off the fish … and the fish starts to bleed.”
He said the sea lampreys use their tongues, which are also covered in teeth, to “suck out the blood and body fluids of the fish.”
He said it reminded him of the movie “Alien,” and he wonders if sea lampreys provided any inspiration for the film.
Wernette said the sea lampreys first came to the Great Lakes when the canals were built.
“It allowed the sea lamprey to swim in along with the alewives,” he said, adding that both ocean fish “unfortunately adapted to the fresh water.”
“Once they arrived there weren’t any predators that would even touch them,” Wernette said.
The sea lamprey population skyrocketed while the populations of other fish dwindled.
So, the U.S. and Canadian governments, which hold joint jurisdiction over the Great Lakes, got to work on finding a solution, spending millions of dollars in the process.
Dams help to prevent sea lampreys from venturing into rivers and streams to lay eggs, but the real help came in the form of lampricide, a chemical that kills the fish before they can become adults.
Lampricide treatments have diminished the sea lamprey population significantly, Wernette said.
“There’s no way to get rid of them all — they’re here to stay — but we control them,” Wernette said. “We keep that population real low. And by doing that we get the native populations up.”