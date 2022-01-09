HAMLIN TWP. — High winds and cold temperatures did not keep people away from outdoor activities at Ludington State Park on Saturday. The roughly 15 inches of snow did not hurt either.
From cross-country skiing to sledding, the park was filled with winter activities throughout the day.
Saturday’s activities also included a guided snowshoe hike with park interpreter Alan Wernette.
The park held two snowshoe hikes on Saturday — one guided snowshoe hike in the afternoon and a lantern-lit snowshoe hike in the evening. The lantern-lit hike has become a popular hike throughout western part of the state.
A group of 22 people, both local and from as far as Indiana, meet in the park’s warming shelter where they met with Wernette to prior to getting their wooden snowshoes for the hike. The park has roughly 60 pair of snowshoes that can be used during the guided and lantern-lit hike.
The Friends of the Ludington State Park group provides the snowshoes and also helped to build the warming shelter, which was noted by Wernette.
Wernette said last year, because of the pandemic, the guided snowshoe hikes needed to be by sign-up only.
“Those hikes filled up within 30 minutes,” he said. ”That sign up was done via the website.”
Wernette said that was tough for him because of the 22 that signed up for a specific day only six people showed up, which meant people who didn’t get to sign up missed out on the guided hike.
“This year, we do not need to have a sign-up,” he said.
That was evident with the number of people who gathered in the warming shelter.
On Saturday, Wernette was really excited about the snow in the park.
“Last year, we had seven Saturday hikes snowshoes planned,” he said.
Wernette said only one of the seven had snow and that hike only had about 2 inches of snow. Wernette held up his thumb and pointer finger to emphasis the amount of snow.
“The other hikes were guided walking hikes,” he said. “We just did not have a lot of snow on the ground last year.”
Wernette said he was complaining about the amount or lack there of snow that had fallen by Wednesday last week.
“It started snowing at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and by Friday afternoon we have gotten approximately 15 inches of snow, which was super,” he said. “It is surely nice to have the snow.”
Karen and Lou Biernacki were two of the 22 who gathered in the warming shelter on Saturday. The two had never been on snowshoes but were excited to try it out.
The two were in Ludington for the weekend and have been coming to Ludington for years.
“We were coming out to the park anyways. Why not give snowshoeing a try?” Lou said. “It is something that we try it, if we like it then we will go out an invest in a pair of snowshoes.”
Wernette spent about 15 to 20 minutes talking about the different snowshoes that would be available for those needing to borrow snowshoes.
He showed three varieties of snowshoes including a traditional wood snowshoe known as a bear paw.
“There are different designed snowshoes,” he said. “The reason for the varieties is because everyone has their own likes.”
The bear paw would be a design people might use on a trap line, because it is smaller, the downfall would be that the smaller the deeper you might sink into the snow.
The mid-range snowshoe is called a Michigan snowshoe. The reason called Michigan snowshoe it would give you a little more surface area to catch the snow and keep you higher on the snow.
“The tail on the back would allow you to move through the snow a little quicker and keep you truer.” he said.
The third general type has a point on the front and point on the back. Wernette called it an Ojibwe. He said it is a bigger snowshoe and the point on the front breaks through the snow like the boat going through the water.
Following the group meeting in the warming shelter, Wernette took all those who needed to borrow snowshoes outside and handed out shoes. From there the group headed out into the woods all of them appearing to glide on the snow.