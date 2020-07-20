The investigation by authorities into a two-vehicle crash which killed a 43-year-old Scottville male motorcyclist Saturday afternoon, was ongoing Monday according to the Michigan State Police.
The 1:24 p.m. accident occurred at the intersection of Dennis and Johnson roads in Amber Township. Authorities closed Dennis Road for most of the afternoon while a state police accident reconstructionist tried to determine how the accident occurred.
The driver of the other vehicle involved, a Jeep Wrangler, is identified as a 68-year-old Ludington man. Neither he, nor a 68-year-old Ludington female who was a passenger in the Jeep, were injured in the crash.
State police report that the motorcycle was northbound on Dennis Road, while the Jeep was was westbound on Johnson Road. Authorities say that the driver of the Jeep reported that he had stopped at the stop sign before he proceeded into the intersection. Traffic on Johnson Road is required to stop at stop signs, while traffic traveling on Dennis Road does not have to stop at the intersection.
The name of the victim of the accident was not being released Monday by state police, pending notification of next-of-kin. Police say the man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
A state police accident reconstruction expert was called to the scene from state police regional headquarters in Rockford, according to Sgt. Dan Thomas of the Hart post.
Thomas said the expert will work with the Hart post accident reconstruction team, which is standard procedure in a fatal accident. Post team members will do their investigation and calculations which is then compared to what information experts come up with using sophisticated computer software.
“The software can come up with reams of information,” Thomas said, “using software from the vehicle’s ‘black box’ if you will. It will tell you if seat belts were used, vehicle speed, how much pressure was applied to the brakes and so on. Depending on whether the vehicle is a low-end or high-end vehicle determines what and how much information can be extracted. You can get a lot more information from higher-end vehicles than you can their less expensive counterparts.”
Thomas said they await toxicology reports on not only the victim but those who were in the other vehicle as well.