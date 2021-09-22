The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission began publishing its proposed draft plans of State Senate and congressional districts late last week, and those plans indicate Mason County is proposed to be in districts with other Lake Michigan shoreline counties.
The latest State Senate map that was published on Sept. 15 was labeled as a proposed draft plan. Mason County, according to the map, would be placed in the 34th State Senate District in a district that runs along a portion of the Lake Michigan shoreline. It includes Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Oceana counties and a large portion of Muskegon County.
There were two proposed draft plans for congressional districts dated Sept. 16, but only one addressed Mason County. Mason County would be placed in the 13th Congressional District that includes much of the western and northwest portion of the Lower Peninsula. The district would be from Emmet County to a portion of Ottawa County that includes Grand Haven, Spring Lake and as far south as West Olive.
Ottawa County would be split in three different congressional districts: the 4th, 9th and 13th.
A proposed draft plan for State House districts was not published on the state’s website Monday.
The latest proposed State House district map dated Aug. 31 showed Mason County with all of Oceana County; a southwest portion of Manistee County that includes Manistee; and a northern portion of Muskegon County that includes Whitehall, but not Muskegon.
However, another proposed State House district map that centered around the Upper Peninsula and the northern Lower Peninsula showed a portion of Mason County west of Schoenherr Road with Manistee and Benzie counties and roughly the southern half of Grand Traverse County that includes Interlochen, Kingsley and Fife Lake. That map was dated Aug. 26.
The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission was working on setting State House district boundaries starting in the Detroit area on Tuesday.