Following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Dec. 27, confusion arose around whether the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and District Health Department No. 10 will proceed with shortening the COVID-19 isolation and quarantine time.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a release declaring that the state will wait to proceed with the CDC’s new guidance and continue to follow existing quarantine and isolation guidelines for all populations, including general and special populations, until further guidance is provided by the CDC.
DHD10 stated in a release that it will proceed with the CDC’s updated quarantine and isolation for the general population, and asks that special populations, including schools, congregate care settings, daycares, jails and other crowded indoor spaces continue to follow existing guidelines until updated guidance is provided.
“We understand that the difference in guidance between the CDC and MDHHS is causing frustration and confusion,” stated DHD#10 Health Officer, Kevin Hughes. “At this time, DHD10 stands by our decision to move forward with the new CDC guidance for quarantine and isolation for the general population but urge individuals to closely follow the masking requirement spelled out for days 6-10. For special populations, such as schools, residential care facilities, daycares, and jails, we ask that these groups continue to follow the guidance they currently have in place while the CDC and MDHHS work to determine the best approach to quarantine and isolation.”
The CDC’s guidance stated that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, who tests positive for COVID-19 should:
• Isolate at home for five days;
• If there are no symptoms or symptoms are resolving after five days, it is OK to leave the house;
• Continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days;
• If you have a fever, continue to stay home until your fever resolves.
Quarantine recommendations for those who were exposed to someone with COVID-19 and have received a booster, completed the primary series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last six months, or the primary series of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the last two months:
• Wear a mask around others for 10 days;
• Test on day five, if possible;
• Quarantine is not required unless symptoms develop, at which point a test should be done and a five-day isolation should begin;
Those who completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine more than six months ago and are not boosted; or completed the primary series of Johnson & Johnson more than two months ago and are not boosted; or have an incomplete vaccine series; or are unvaccinated should:
• Stay home (quarantine) for five days, then continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days;
• Those who can’t quarantine must wear a mask for 10 days;
• Test on day five if possible;
• If symptoms develop, get tested and stay home.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic develops, so do the recommended guidelines,” stated DHD10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes. “It is important that we all remain current and apply these guidelines to keep everyone safe.”
MORE INFORMATION
Those who want to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine, booster dose or flu shot, should visit www.dhd10.org/schedule or call 888-217-3904. If no appointments are available, consider going to a pharmacy or your primary health care provider.
For those needing a COVID-19 test, DHD10 is hosting testing clinics at various locations throughout the jurisdiction. Find a testing site near you at www.dhd10.org/covid19-testing-clinics. COVID-19 testing also takes place at most pharmacies, urgent cares, and your primary health care provider’s office.
For more information on COVID-19, visit www.dhd10.org/coronavirus.