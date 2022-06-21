Negotiations are underway that could reshape fishing on a large chunk of the Great Lakes, including much of Lake Michigan.
The talks between Michigan, five tribes and the federal government could rewrite the rules that for two decades have balanced their priorities across nearly 19,000 square miles of water.
“It’s basically a head-to-head confrontation over who gets how many fish in each zone, of what type, and how they’re going to be caught,” said Jim Fenner, former president of the Ludington Charter Boat Association.
At stake is a sizable portion of Michigan’s $2.3 billion sport fishery — including Ludington’s own charter boat industry — and the hotels, restaurants and shops that profit from visitors looking for their next big catch.
“In the worst case scenario, it could seriously reduce or destroy the charter fishery,” Fenner said. “There’s no question about it.
And why haven’t more people heard about it? Everyone involved is sworn to secrecy, bound by non-disclosure agreements.
As the talks progress through their third year, Michiganders are in the dark as to how a resource that is a way of life up and down the lakeshore is being divided up.
“Nobody’s going to know the results until it’s too late,” said Shane Ruboyianes, owner of Dreamweaver Lures.
At the root of the talks is a treaty signed a year before Michigan was even a state, and they will determine the way things are done on the Great Lakes for years to come.
Hush-hush
Negotiators are trying to update an agreement forged in 2000 called the Consent Decree, which dictates how fish are shared and managed across broad areas of lakes Superior, Michigan and Huron.
The U.S. purchased those waters from Native Americans in 1836, along with a large chunk of what would soon be the State of Michigan. But the natives did not give up their right to fish those waters.
Since 1985, balancing that right with non-tribal fishing has been the goal of compromises hammered out in secret under the supervision of federal judges in Kalamazoo.
And it’s a “very difficult and very complicated” job reaching those compromises, said David Caroffino, a biologist leading the state’s Tribal Coordination Unit.
“We’ve got seven different governments trying to find common ground,” he said. “It’s probably one of the most complex and challenging negotiations that’s out there.”
That complexity is pretty much why the talks are secret, he said, adding that the parties feel they are “much more fluid and open and beneficial” that way.
“You just never know what type of reactions there could be to certain things,” he said. “If this negotiation was to essentially occur in the media, or in the open, there’s very little chance that the parties would be able to find common ground.”
Sportfishing interests technically have a seat at the table as “amici curiae,” or “friends of the court.” The Coalition to Protect Michigan Resources, for example, retains lawyers to advocate for groups like Ludington’s charter captains.
During the meetings, the amici curiae are silent and can’t even be asked questions. But they can listen, take notes and talk to any party in a sidebar conversation.
Still, George Freeman, treasurer of the Ludington Charter Boat Association, said captains like him have “absolutely no vote.”
“The state seems to have an attitude, like (the amici curiae) make suggestions, and then the state just does what (it wants) to do,” Freeman said. “How would you like somebody negotiating your fate, where you have no voice, and you don’t know what’s going on?”
Thomas Battice is the only member of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians licensed to commercially fish its zone, a wide area overlaps with Ludington charter boat stomping grounds.
In an interview, he worried that tribal fishers from elsewhere would tamper with his nets and disrespect local captains he’s established working relationships with. However, he doubted many would come, and wondered where they’d find a place to dock if they did.
He said while he does “feel excluded” from the negotiations, he felt whatever contribution he could make may not add up to much.
“What do I know that really could make a difference, besides what I think or feel?” Battice said. “My biggest thing I would talk about is, try to prevent a war.”
Gill nets
Among Ludington’s charter captains, the most feared potential result of the negotiations is a return of gill nets — long sheets of mesh that catch fish by their gills.
Gill nets are favored, especially by tribes, for their ease of use and low cost, but are known for indiscriminately killing any fish that swim into them. They’re also easier to move than other nets and can be a boating hazard if not properly marked.
Many recreational anglers fear the potential for gill nets to wipe out whole populations of fish. Over about two months in 1979, 98% of the lake trout in Grand Traverse Bay were taken out by tribal gill nets, attorney Steve Schultz said in an episode of Michigan Out of Doors.
Because of the Consent Decree, gill nets with mesh wide enough to ensnare key sportfish are banned in Lake Michigan south of the 45th parallel, which runs roughly through Gaylord.
While it’s impossible for most to know whether more gillnetting is on the table, there’s a long and bitter history keeping the possibility at the top of mind.
It was Michigan’s gill net bans in the 1970s that motivated tribal fishers to break from the state’s regulations and assert their treaty rights in court. And it’s tribal gillnetting that was at the center of sometimes violent conflicts into the 1980s.
The situation back then was “very heated,” according to Michigan Sea Grant educator Brandon Schroeder, with “a lot of aggression, shooting at people, scuttling gill net boats — a lot of anger and animosity directed at tribal fisheries, and probably in the other direction.”
In 1983, two Ludington fishermen were arrested for allegedly tampering with tribal gill nets. Fenner, the former charter boat association president, remembers what those days were like.
“When the Indian boat would try to leave Ludington, it was surrounded by hundreds of small fishermen harassing them,” he said, adding that he never heard of physical violence here, but heard it rumored elsewhere.
If gill nets were to be set again in waters that haven’t seen them in decades, captains interviewed for this story agreed the result would be disastrous.
“We adapt, but it’s hard to visualize how we could adapt if the gill nets are sucking all the fish out,” Freeman said. “I don’t know how we could adapt to that one.”
What little we know
While the talks are secret, some elements have spilled into the open.
In 2020, a public court filing revealed the Sault Ste. Marie tribe’s effort to eliminate fishing zones dedicated to specific tribes past the decree’s original expiration date.
The four other tribes opposed this, saying the tribe had pursued one of its goals outside of the negotiations in a way that “virtually guarantees the breakdown” of the talks.
In response, Judge Paul Maloney declined to weigh the details of the tribe’s argument, preferring “to minimize conflict” and focus on the new decree. The tribal zones stayed.
Then in March this year, three Sault Ste. Marie tribal board members discussed the negotiations in their newspaper, Win Awenen Nisitotung.
One member wrote that “negotiations have been frustrating,” adding that the state “seems dead-set” on not letting the tribe “manage the resource ourselves.” Another said the tribe needs to “ensure we don’t lose out like we did in (2000),” but did not specify what was lost.
Through an attorney, the board members declined to elaborate, citing the ongoing negotiations.
Keep the decree?
Ludington City Council recently passed a resolution calling for an end to negotiations and “continuation” of the Consent Decree as it stands now. Some charter captains interviewed for this story agreed.
One problem with that is the lakes we have now aren’t the lakes we had in 2000. All seven parties are now “suffering because of an invasive species food web dilemma,” according to Schroeder, who was involved in the 2000 negotiations.
“The breakdown in this agreement becomes biological,” he said. “Nobody anticipated how drastically the lakes would change.”
For example, Lake Huron’s “prized” chinook salmon population has collapsed since 2000, he said, and commercial fishers have had “struggles with whitefish populations.”
Also, a major goal of the Consent Decree was to protect and recover lake trout populations — if too many are caught, fishers “have to pull back on gear” or be penalized, he said.
But these days, “you have fishermen … who can’t catch anything but lake trout,” he said. “The ecology, at this point, doesn’t match up with the rules, the safeguards that were designed 20 years ago.”
“I think the focus on this agreement is going to probably have a lot of attention on lake trout, because that is the abundant fish right now,” he said. “And that, really … is the heart of where we’re at.”
The decree is set to expire on June 30, having already been extended multiple times since negotiations began in 2019.
The Daily News contacted the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians for comment on this story. Citing the non-disclosure agreement, the tribe’s Natural Resources Department Director Frank Beaver spoke only generally about the current decree, saying it helps ensure “everyone knows the rules” on the water.