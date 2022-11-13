Detroit 31, Chicago 30
Detroit 3 7 0 21 — 31
Chicago 3 7 14 6 — 30
First Quarter
Chi_FG Santos 33, 10:39.
Det_FG Badgley 25, 3:21.
Second Quarter
Det_Wright 2 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 7:18.
Chi_Fields 1 run (Santos kick), :12.
Third Quarter
Chi_Kmet 6 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 7:36.
Chi_Kmet 50 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 2:43.
Fourth Quarter
Det_Swift 9 run (Badgley kick), 11:37.
Det_Okudah 21 interception return (Badgley kick), 10:29.
Chi_Fields 67 run (kick failed), 9:11.
Det_Jama.Williams 1 run (Badgley kick), 2:21.
___
Det Chi
First downs 25 19
Total Net Yards 312 408
Rushes-yards 31-84 35-258
Passing 228 150
Punt Returns 0-0 3-44
Kickoff Returns 1-39 2-67
Interceptions Ret. 1-21 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 19-26-0 12-20-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-8 3-17
Punts 4-46.25 3-43.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 2-15 9-86
Time of Possession 30:48 29:12
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, Jama.Williams 16-59, Ju.Jackson 4-14, Swift 6-6, Goff 4-3, St. Brown 1-2. Chicago, Fields 13-147, Herbert 10-57, Montgomery 9-37, St. Brown 2-9, Pettis 1-8.
PASSING_Detroit, Goff 19-26-0-236. Chicago, Fields 12-20-1-167.
RECEIVING_Detroit, St. Brown 10-119, Raymond 3-47, Ju.Jackson 2-14, Kennedy 1-44, Swift 1-6, Mitchell 1-4, Wright 1-2. Chicago, Kmet 4-74, Mooney 4-57, Pringle 1-12, Pettis 1-9, Claypool 1-8, Montgomery 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.