No changes are in the plans or even being talked about by the U.S. Coast Guard for seasonal U.S. Coast Guard Station Ludington, according to CWO Nicholas Gera, commanding officer for Stations Manistee, Frankfort and Ludington.
Speaking to the Rotary Club of Ludington at its weekly noon luncheon Thursday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, during a question period following the presentation on the operations and history of the area stations and the U.S. Coast Guard in general by Gera and Petty Officer Demeron Lauze, Sara said there’s not even any scuttlebutt concerning potential changes to Station Ludington.
One non-operational change he said he wants to help make is getting Station Manistee including the two seasonal stations more active in the community again.
In telling of the history of the local stations, he and Lauze described changes in operations over the year. Liveboat stations were first authorized for Ludington and Manistee in 1878 and Big Point Sable, four years earlier.
After a plan to close Station Manistee was dropped, Station Manistee was redesignated and made the hub of local operations in 2005 with Stations Ludington and Frankfort being designated “small” seasonal stations only staffed from spring to early fall. All three stations received new buildings with the former Coast Guard Station Ludington now home to the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum which includes an exhibit about local Coast Guard history that Lauze recommended people see.
Station Manistee and is aided by Coast Guard Auxiliary volunteers.
The three stations cover 270 miles of Lake Michigan coastline with an area of 4,485 square miles. On average, the stations combine for about 55 to 60 search and rescue missions yearly and 480 to 550 law enforcement contacts as well. Ice rescues and security patrols are other responsibilities of the three stations.
Gera said education is the first priority when stopping a boater for an inspection or possible boating infraction. Crews explain what potential fines a boater might face for a particular infraction and how they erred.
Summer and early autumn 2022 saw several close calls with boaters not getting out of the way of the 410-foot carferry SS Badger as it steamed into port, including having “to pull a couple out of the way.”
“The Badger is not stopping,” Gera said.
In one case, Lauze aided a jon boat with a family of seven on board who were anchored in the path of the incoming SS Badger. The anchor line had to be cut and the boat quickly towed out of the path of the carferry.
Gera and Lauze said locals know to get out of the way of the Badger, but not all visitors do.
That’s part of the reason the Mason County Sheriff’s Office boat often accompanies the Badger in and out of port. The Coast Guard launches its 29-foot small response boat docked at Station Ludington in season, when able to, Gera said.
The fine for not getting out of the way is $2,500.
“No one wants to give the government more money,” Gera said, explaining why educating boaters about that potential fine is a first step.
Station Manistee has 42 personnel slots assigned, but currently only 35 positions are filled. One 45-foot response boat medium (RSM) is assigned to Manistee and three 29-foot response boat small (RBS) are based there, one for each station during the season.
Sara said recruitment is challenging currently, just as other employers are experiencing. Seeing Ludington High School Rotary Interact Club members in the audience, he talked about signing bonuses from $20,000 to $70,000 available to recruits as well as other benefits of being a member of the U.S. Coast Guard. The upper recruitment age also was raised to 41 years old.
Overall, the U.S. Coast Guard has 40,757 personnel that patrol 100,000 miles of coastline. Elsewhere, border security drug and illegal entries are other missions.
Gera called it a very diverse mission that also includes environmental response.