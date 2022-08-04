Colorblind-friendly lenses were installed in two coin-operated binoculars at Stearns Park Beach Thursday morning.
And both coin mechanisms were disabled, making them free to use.
Signs on the binoculars say the lenses “enable those with red-green color blindness,” the most common type, “to experience a broader spectrum of clear, vibrant, distinct color.”
One set of binoculars is on the north side of the sidewalk along the beach, and the other is on the south side.
Their new lenses are made by EnChroma, a manufacturer of colorblind glasses.
A similar viewer, also powered by an EnChroma lens, was installed on the Skyline Trail in Ludington State Park in April.
Color blindness is a condition that can make it hard to distinguish between colors or determine the brightness of colors.
Ludington resident Patrick O’Hare, who is also a planning commissioner, covered the replacement cost at about $500 per lens.
His donation was conditioned on disabling the coin mechanisms, as he “simply did not want to make the donation to cover the cost if the city was charging for the use of them,” he said.
The binoculars had brought in about $200 to $400 a year in revenue, and the city spent about that much money every year repairing them, according to City Manager Mitch Foster.
He expects the lenses will need periodic maintenance “just like anything else.”
And while they won’t exactly pay for themselves anymore, Foster said the city isn’t too concerned about that.
“The parks committee … determined that with the kindness of a resident paying for the EnChroma lenses to be installed, that the $200 to $400 a year wasn’t a big enough loss to have concerns,” he said.
He said the city is making a sign to recognize O’Hare’s donation on the posts holding the binoculars.
“When a resident steps forward like that out of compassion to help folks … the City Council took that very seriously,” Foster said. “We’re very appreciate to Mr. O’Hare and his family, and we hope that people can enjoy these binoculars for another generation.”
O’Hare said Ludington is likely the first municipality in the country to have EnChroma-lens binoculars.
“I hope that individuals that are colorblind can now more fully enjoy the views of Lake Michigan from Stearns Park,” he said.