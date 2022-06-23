Stearns Park beach hosted its first summer bonfire on Thursday evening. Families and friends gathered with lawn chairs and beach towels to watch the towering bonfire, the red-orange sunset and the musical talent of Jimmy Dodson.
Children buried each other on the beach and built sand castles. Some were even invited to play maracas and tambourines with Dodson. Adults sat back to enjoy the fire and sing along.
This was the first of three beach bonfires that will take place this summer. The next two will be on July 28 and Aug. 25.