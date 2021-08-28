The history of Mason County was, and continues to be, generated from locations throughout the county. In some instances even places outside the county have become an integral part of the history of our county. Stearns Siding in Lake County is such a location.
Mason County Historical Society has a large and growing collection of scrapbooks depicting life in our community through the eyes of many residents, past and present. Scrapbook No. 641 donated to MCHS in 2008 contains a large collection of photos of the Stearns lumbering operations at unspecified locations. All photos included with this article are taken from that scrapbook.
Justus Smith Stearns (1845-1933) was one of the most prominent lumbermen in Mason County; the Stearns name is still attached today to locations, buildings and businesses here and at other locations throughout the United States. He arrived in Ludington in 1876 to work for his sister-in-law, Catherine Lyon Ward (1841-1915), the widow of wealthy industrialist Eber B. Ward (1811-1875). In 1880 Justus Stearns left his employment with the Ward companies and ventured out on his own. By that time much of the timber in the western part of the county and along the rivers in the eastern portion had been harvested and transported to one of the many sawmills operating in or around Ludington. To address this timber supply challenge Stearns chose to build a sawmill near Reno in Lake County just east of the Village of Branch. Operations were later moved a few miles south to the Village of Bennett, later called Stearns Siding, nearer the Pere Marquette River and the Flint and Pere Marquette Railroad tracks.
Local newspapers of the time recorded both the successes and the challenges of this new endeavor:
Mason County Record
April 16, 1880: J.S. Stearns’s mill situated near Reno, in Lake County is progressing.
May 14, 1880: J.S. Stearns will have his mill in readiness to cut lumber on trial tomorrow.
Ludington Record
Nove. 4, 1880: Stearns’ mill at Reno was shut down in consequence of the collar on the saw arbor breaking.
Nov. 18, 1880: … H. Merchant, of Chase, will remove his shingle mill to Reno and cut shingles by the thousands for Mr. Stearns.
May 26, 1881: A fire at Stearns’ mill, Lake County, yesterday, destroyed about $3,000 worth of lumber.
Oct. 28, 1886: Mr. J.S. Stearns will build a planing mill at Stearns’ Siding.
Nov. 11, 1886: Ludington has telephone connections to Stearns’ Siding.
Aug. 25, 1887: Mr. J.S. Stearns is building a new mill at Stearns Siding and will move the machinery from the old mill site three miles away.
March 1, 1888: Large quantities of lumber is (sic) going from Lyon’s docks to Stearns’ planing mill in Lake County to be dressed for the eastern market.
Aug. 6, 1896: The J.S. Stearns lumber plant at Bennett will be shut down for several weeks.
As the Stearns operations in Lake County grew so did the village that sprang up around the mills. Professor Mike Nagle, in his 2015 biography of Justus Stearns, noted that the population of Stearns Siding reached 2,700.
The village had a one-room school taught at different times by teachers Louisa Slager, Amy Stark, Victor Vestling and Mina Howell with up to 60 pupils of all ages. The Stearns Siding community was also proud of their baseball team and band.
The Ludington Record reported on July 5, 1888 that “The Stearns siding base ballists captured the Ludington boys by 9 to 11 yesterday” and on May 19, 1892 announced that “The band boys at Stearns have recently purchased a bran new set of instruments for their band. When the boys at that lively little burg take a notion to do some ‘tootin’ they club together…”
However, like nearly all small lumbering towns in western Michigan, the economic fortunes of Stearns Siding changed dramatically in the decades around 1900. In 1898 Justus Stearns purchased the Ward North Mill in Ludington. That sawmill located on the site of what today is Pere Pointe Condominiums offered Stearns a more efficient way to conduct his ever growing businesses. He closed mill operations in Stearns Siding and moved those operations to Ludington. A lumber camp continued to operate near Stearns Siding for parts of the first two decades on the 20th century, but those operations also ceased to exist when Stearns closed his last sawmill in Ludington.
The residents of Stearns Siding quickly moved to other locations to seek employment. The forest recaptured the land and the once thriving village dwindled away. Perhaps as a precursor of the economic change from lumbering to tourism/recreation that would occur throughout the region some of the property near Stearns Siding was later purchased by a group of sportsmen.
The Rainbow Rod and Gun Club was incorporated on July 22, 1912. That organization operated for more than a decade and subsequent owners of the property have continued to enjoy the river location that once was the Lake County home of Stearns Siding, an important and interesting part of Mason County history.