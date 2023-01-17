Sarah Stechschulte and her fiancé, Alex DeCanter, are hosting a customer appreciation paint party at their Faire Heart Centre location at 3408 W. U.S. 10 in the back space, known as the classroom.
Stechschulte said the party is a way for them to give back to the community and to our customers for their continued support of their business. The painting party is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20 for 6 to 8 p.m.
“This is a way I can give back to my customers and make it affordable.”
People will have the opportunity to paint a 2-D snowman on a mini wood board for $10 or on a canvas for $20. Stechschulte is also offering customers the chance to paint a ceramic project for just $10, plus the cost of your chosen ceramic piece(s,)during the painting party.
Stechschulte would like people to pre-register for the event on Friday but she would welcome any walk-ins on the day of the event.
“Ideally if people want to do the painting it is good to know in advance just how many projects we need to prepare. If they are just finding out about it they can just drop in and I will prepare some extra tables.”
She said she has a decent number signed up for the party but she definitely has room for more.
The couple have been in the classroom space since spring of 2021 and with the added boutique space added in 2022, their space has expanded.
Stechschulte said that they have added enough space between the two rentals to house a large number of drop-in as well as private parties.
“We could comfortably fit about 50 people in the space,” she said. “After some changes, I am a lot more excited because we can fit more people.”
While at the party, people are welcome to bring their own BYOB or snacks. While at the event, customers also get 10 percent off any take-home kits or shopping they would like to do in the boutique located in the front of the building, according to Stechschulte.
If interested in attending call Stechschulte at (231) 510-2528.
Stechschulte said they have something for everyone and for all ages.
“We have a paint splatter room now that is pretty new,” she said. “I just did some kids paint splatter classes in there.”
The splatter room is good for all occasions, for date nights or if a couple wanted to make a sign at the studio on Jebavy Drive that would be a little more of a cozy intimate experience.
Between the three locations, the business is really trying to create a different and unique experience at each one of them.
The three locations are at the Jebavy studio is located at 3754 N. Jebavy Drive in Hamlin Township. It is located in The Port building at 222 W. Ludington Ave. and at the Faire Heart Centre at 3408 W. U.S. 10.