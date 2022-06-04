It’s been a busy couple of years for Sarah Stechschulte, and that doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon.
Stechschulte and her fiancé, Alex DeCanter, are preparing for the grand opening of the new extension of Faire Heart — previously known as My Inspired Parties and My Inspired Studio — at 3408 W. U.S. 10 in Ludington, right next to Erin Doan State Farm insurance.
The opening is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, with gifts for the first 25 people, door prizes, discounts and more.
“The grand opening is really for the community, because so many people don’t know we’re here,” Stechschulte said.
Stechschulte’s location at 3754 N. Jebavy Drive in Hamlin Township is still open, and she and DeCanter have eyes on opening up a third spot within the month. That will be part of the former Biercamp Market building at 222 W. Ludington Ave. The building was recently purchased by Stacie and Nolan Cocke of House & Harbor, with the intention of setting up space for a number of local businesses and boutiques. Faire Heart will be one of them.
But for now, the focus is on the grand opening of the U.S. 10 location, letting people know it’s there, and promoting awareness about the rebrand.
The spot hosts events that require pre-registration, including monthly paint parties, ceramics painting workshops and more. It features a boutique and retail space in the front, where people can purchase arts and crafts, pre-made signs and kits to make take-home art projects.
“They can (buy) the finished artisan products that they can purchase, or if they want to experience the process of making (art) then they can,” Stechschulte said.
The idea to expand further was “not even on my radar” until more than a year ago, when Stechschulte was asked to host a paint party at the State Farm Insurance building. When she saw that part of the U.S. 10 space was available for rent, the mental gears started turning.
She “looked at it like a blank slate … and said, ‘I’ve got this idea,’” DeCanter said.
They started out by renting the back portion in May 2021, and in February Stechschulte signed an extended lease for the storefront, too.
“I realized that now is a good time to open up a boutique, because we needed the space to sell the stuff we’re making and to be able to expand,” Stechschulte said.
One thing led to another, and it wasn’t long after she leased the U.S. 10 spot that the offer came in to be a part of House & Harbor’s plans for the former Biercamp Market building. Stechschulte said she hopes Faire Heart’s presence there will be established sometime at the end of the month.
“It was all these little stepping stones, basically, and it all lined up,” Stechschulte said. “It was like divine timing. … It’s crazy how this whole thing has played out.”
As for the name change, that also has to do with the expansion — not just the current one, but others that could be coming in the future.
Stechschulte said she’s known for some time that what she wanted to accomplish with the business was outgrowing what “My Inspired Parties” represented. She wants to continue to expand beyond the paint parties and tutorials, and she needed a name that could “open any … possibility of where we want to take this business.”
While thinking about the new name, Stechschulte looked to the French word for “to make,” and found “faire.” She added the “heart,” because it contains the word “art,” and, according to the tagline on items in the boutique, “Art is always within the heart.”
So, Faire Heart was born, and Stechschulte thinks it’s time to get the public acclimated to the new name.
Stechschulte and DeCanter want to continue to add more layers to what the business offers, including consulting and possibly even franchising at some point.
“I envision, within the next five years, for Faire Heart to be known as this library of information and resources for people to … do anything creatively,” Stechschulte said. “With our online classes we can teach anyone anywhere in the world.
“We’re basically just starting everything we want to do here, on the local level, in-person, then we’ll be branching out and starting to ship kits, ship our artisan products, teach more online and really grow that aspect of it once we get our roots established here.”
But again, the focus for now is the U.S. 10 storefront, and making sure people know it’s there.
“We have tons of people in this community, year-round … so we’re just trying to reach as many people as possible and really get this thing going strong,” Stechschulte said.
The store is open from noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with a goal to expand hours in July.
People who are interested in online tutorials and other web possibilities offered by Faire Heart can visit www.faireheart.com, though Stechschulte said she’s still in the process of building the website.