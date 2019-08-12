Stiles Road between Johnson and Hansen roads in Amber Township will be closed for two to three weeks. The work began Monday, Aug. 12. The road will be closed for the construction of the new water main to West Shore Community College, according to a press release from Mason County Road Commission Highway Engineer Eric Nelson.
A new 12-inch water main is being installed to connect West Shore Community College with the City of Ludington water system.
Hallack Contracting from Hart is doing the work.
The water main is being installed approximately 6 feet west of the existing roadway.
For the safety of the motoring public and the workers, the roadway will be closed to thru traffic.
The detour route for this phase of the work is Hansen, Dennis and Johnson roads.
Residents that live on this section of Stiles Road and emergency responders will have access to the closed section of Stiles Road.
Please proceed with caution and expect delays.
Once the water main has been installed in this section of Stiles Road, the detour will be changed so that the next section of Stiles Road will be closed to thru traffic.