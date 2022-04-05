With his house paid off and the typical retirement age in the rearview mirror, one might think downtown Ludington barber Ron Hendrickson would spend his 75th birthday somewhere else.
But on Tuesday he could be found in the same place he’s spent much of the past 55 years: standing behind a chair at his barber shop, talking up a longtime customer.
“I just absolutely love what I do, and I love my customers, and I wouldn’t want to do anything different,” he said.
He’s cut back to working four days a week, and a full retirement depends on his health, he said. But he feels good.
It’s the friendships he’s made and the sense of community that comes with a day at the barber shop that keeps him coming back. He has his regulars, and with time, he’s come to have his regulars’ children and grandchildren, too.
“I get people that come in here that have been coming in for the summer for years and years, and I get Christmas cards from people all over the world,” he said.
Giving 12-year customer Mark Beaudoin a trim, Ron fondly told him, “I probably wouldn’t see you if I wasn’t cutting hair.”
Beaudoin said he’d needed that haircut since the beginning of March, but Ron was on vacation. Instead of getting someone else to cut it, he held out an entire month for his favorite barber to come back.
He said the shop’s appeal to him is something that’s getting harder and harder to find: a no-fuss haircut — from a man.
“I just don’t like ladies cutting my hair and styling it,” he said. “It just needs to be cut.”
Ron added that the shop’s atmosphere can be polarizing. Waiting for your turn in the chair, you can find yourself sitting beneath the mounted heads of deer shot by three generations of Hendricksons.
“One lady (from Detroit) told me it’s the most disgusting place she’s ever been in her life,” he said. “But she stayed, and by the time she left, she realized we kill things, we eat them. And probably 30% of our car insurance is car-deer accidents. But in the franchise shops, you don’t get this kind of stuff.”
A haircut from Ron costs $15. He said when he started out in the ‘60s, a cut was $2.75. And of course, the styles people ask him for have changed, too.
“Right now, a lot of the young kids want the fade,” he said, whereas “years ago, when I first started cutting hair, you asked two questions: Do you want your sideburns on or off?”
His shop at 208 W. Ludington Ave. goes by many names. The sign on the door says it’s “Ron’s Barber Shop,” Google Maps calls it “Andy’s,” and the state license on the wall splits the difference, dubbing it “Andy and Ron’s Barber Shop.”
“I confuse everybody,” Ron said.
Andy was Ron’s dad, who started cutting hair there in 1950. Ron took the shop over from his dad in the early ‘90s. Since then, barbering and hairstyling has become a family profession.
Ron’s daughter, Melissa Carey, runs a salon in the back room, and his granddaughter, Riley Carey, cuts hair in Holland, he said.
Ron’s building has been home to barber shops for 130 years, with the Hendricksons being the fourth family to own it, he said. He recalled a time when Ludington had 12 barber shops, three of them outfitted with three chairs.
Now, his shop is down to one chair, and barber shops themselves are “definitely” on the decline, he said.
“What kinda hurt the barber shops is, there’s so many divorces now, and a lot of the wives take their kids to the beauty shop because dad doesn’t do it no more,” Ron said. “It’s awful to say that, but it’s kind of the truth.”
But none of that keeps Ron’s place from keeping a loyal customer base hungry for his haircuts. When Beaudoin remarked that Tuesday afternoon seemed slow, Ron said that when he got there in the morning, there was a waiting customer outside in just about every parking spot.
“I opened yesterday without letting people know, and I never sat down,” said Ron, who just got back from Florida.