HAMLIN TWP. — The demolition of Stix Bar started Monday at 3 p.m.
Concerned citizens have stopped by the site on Lakeshore Drive each day of the demo, said Linus Thalman, owner of Thalman Construction.
Dr. Andrew Riemer, local ophthalmologist and new owner of the bar and adjacent bowling alley, hired Thalman as the general contractor for the demolition and the building that will go in its place.
“Yesterday there were over 75 people stopping to take pictures,” Thalman said. “Each one had a positive comment.”
While the Daily News interviewed Thalman at the site at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nathaniel Griffin stopped by to ask if it would be rebuilt.
Griffin said he came from Epworth Assembly and Tamarac Village. Both are on Lakeshore Drive.
“It’s going to be a destination,” Thalman told him. “This location is screaming for a destination. The right guy bought it. He’s going to put the money in to make it right.”
“The Wren’s Roost Restaurant (in Hamlin Township) is gone, so we need a new one,” Griffin said.
Thalman lives nearby the site and was born and raised in Ludington. Thalman Construction is a 60-year family business, he said.
Thalman Construction also worked on the new Captain Chuck’s II building on the corner of U.S. 10 and Jebavy Drive, which was recently completed.
“Stix Bar is getting all the way (demolished) to ground. Park Lanes Bowling Alley is staying and getting totally redone and lanes resurfaced. Brunswick Bowling is coming in to do all the bowling machines. It’s going to be a retro-looking bowling alley. It’s going to make you feel like you’re walking into the 1970s,” he said. “It will be something for the whole family.”
Thalman said the new building should be completed in a year to 14 months.
“It’s going to be a two-story structure with a bar on the main floor and a bar/banquet on the second floor, and a rooftop bar overlooking an outdoor beer garden,” he said. “We are working on a set of prints right now with Bar Rescue.”
Bar Rescue was contracted as a consultant on the project.
The old building couldn’t meet the energy or building codes, Thalman explained.
“We weighed both the options. When we did the numbers on it, it wasn’t feasible or economical,” he said.
Demolition is expected to be completed Friday. The project was set back one month by the coronavirus shut down. Work on the new foundation will begin in July.
Riemer said he was grateful for the support the community has shown throughout the whole process.
“The support has been amazing and overwhelming,” he said.