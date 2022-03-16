More than 400 people attended a benefit at Stix on Monday to assist in the crisis in Ukraine, raising $18,159.64.
The money will be donated to Samaritan’s Purse Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, which assists the over 2 million refugees that have fled to Hungary and Poland as well as the newly created Ukraine field hospital that serves over 200 citizens per day.
Dr. Andrew Riemer, owner of Stix, chose to work with Samaritan’s Purse due to their integrity, transparency and the guarantee that greater than 90 cents of every dollar goes directly to Ukraine.
“We were overwhelmed with the community support. Everyone’s generosity to aid in the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine is amazing,” Riemer said. “It is a blessing to be part of a community that shows such love, kindness and compassion.”
Employees form Stix and Riemer Eye Center, Lutroit and Jimmy Dodson, donated their time and talents for the event.
“Everyone pitched in to give the guests a wonderful experience in appreciation for their donations,” said assistant Sue DeMott. “We cannot thank everyone enough for their generosity.”
Anyone who could not attend and wants to donate, please contact Samaritan’s Purse and reference the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund.