HAMLIN TWP. — Some people still think the live music at Stix is too loud, and they let the Hamlin Township board of trustees know it at its meeting Thursday night.
Nine people said during public comment that the music is still excessively loud in spite of the developer’s promise to quiet things down.
Randy Belair, who was visiting friends Friday night at a house near the restaurant, described it as “a shot to the heart” when music started to play.
“People sitting at the table couldn’t hear one another any longer,” he said. “We were, I think, disturbed, everyone there, at the reality.”
One resident said the music was aggravating their migraines.
Since Stix opened in May, musicians have performed mostly between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in the outdoor beer garden.
Sometimes full bands play, but most performers since the grand opening have been acoustic.
Nine residents also spoke out against the music at last month’s meeting.
Developer Andrew Riemer said the sound has been tweaked since then. Some residents wrote to the board saying the situation had improved, but all at the meeting Thursday said not much had changed.
The township has no ordinance regulating noise, but one resident said a petition requesting one in commercial zones has garnered 85 signatures.
In an email, Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole said there has been “a significant increase” in noise complaints about Stix, with 11 coming in last weekend and 29 since May 11.
“I have instructed my deputies to respond to each citizen complaint and then follow up with the staff at Stix so they know, in real time, the concerns residents have,” he said.
He said he and Township Supervisor Nancy Vandervest have a meeting on Aug. 30 with County Administrator Fabian Knizacky “to come up with some things to hopefully get things under control.”
Riemer was not in attendance at Thursday’s meeting, but Vandervest read a written comment he submitted.
In his comment, Riemer said music is now ended before 11 p.m. whenever possible and bass levels have been reduced.
He said sound-reducing tarps have been ordered, but are not expected to arrive and be in place until the end of the season.
He also said Stix will work with each band’s individual sound engineer to adjust volumes.
He added, however, that sound consultants have told him that “wind and heat” make it “difficult to make corrections that are not dependent on weather.”
“We are diligently working to make sure the city has access to great music as well as keeping the residents close to Stix comfortable,” the letter ended, to a laugh from some residents in the audience.
At last month’s meeting, nine residents complained about the music. In response, Riemer said he would turn down the bass levels “immediately” and keep bands from playing as late as 11 p.m.
He said the root of the problem is the “open air” around the restaurant with nothing to block the sound.
Riemer told the Daily News he’s done what he can so far while he waits for needed supplies.
“I’ve moved up the time. I’ve lessened the volume. I’ve lessened the bass. I’ve redirected the speakers,” he said. “I have barriers on order, tarps on order, to mitigate some of that volume.”
He also reiterated that the music is a warm-weather phenomenon. Shows have been scheduled through Sept. 24, which he considers to be “pretty much the end of the season,” while he added that “something could come up” after that point.
He described the complaints as coming from “a boisterous minority who overshadow the silent majority,” and while he sympathizes with them, “some of their requests are not realistic or practical.”
“There’s a few that you will never make happy,” he said, “and that’s because they seemingly won’t be happy until there’s no noise heard.”