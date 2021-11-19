The historic Hamlin Township restaurant, bar and bowling alley, Stix, is reopening on Monday.
Since 1954, Stix has been a Ludington-area staple, a place for neighbors and friends to gather and enjoy good company and celebrate together.
Dr. Andrew Riemer purchased the restaurant in 2020 and spent a year updating the facilities, including a tear down and rebuild of the restaurant.
In a press release, Sue DeMott stated the renovated Stix builds on the restaurant’s long history and brings fine dining, bowling and more to Northern Michigan.
The new restaurant and entertainment venue features a brand new menu, private event spaces, a beer garden patio and pier, state-of-the-art bowling center, and an homage to the community’s rich history.
“We are so excited for guests to experience the new Stix,” Riemer stated in the release. “We have worked hard to create a space that reflects our local history. It is important to me to honor our community which is why we employed all local contractors for the build.
“This is a project that is close to our hearts and we are very excited to welcome everyone, and deliver exceptional dining and entertainment to each person who steps through our doors.”
DeMott stated the community support has been amazing, stating that the company has appreciated its enthusiasm and patience. The ownership hopes to exceed everyone’s expectations.
In addition to a menu curated by award-winning chefs, craft cocktails and a number of private indoor and outdoor event spaces, Stix also features a state-of-the-art bowling center, created as an innovative model project by Brunswick Bowling in Muskegon.
Stix is inviting the community to a reservation-only soft launch beginning at 4 p.m. Monday. The restaurant will be open Monday through Sunday for dinner beginning at 4 p.m, according to DeMott. Reservations for dinner can be made by calling (231) 845-8181 or emailing rm@stixludington.com.
The bowling alley at Stix will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Reservations are required for bowling, according to DeMott.
DeMott said a grand opening will take place in the spring.